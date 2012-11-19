Nov 19 - Net charge-offs in the U.S. credit card sector could fall modestly in the fourth quarter of 2012 (4Q'12), but Fitch Ratings expects loss metrics to begin to rise in 2013 given recent stability-to-modest deterioration in issuer delinquency rates.

Excluding Capital One Financial, whose metrics have been impacted by recent acquisition activity, average delinquencies of 30 days or more were 2.17% for the top issuers in the U.S. in 3Q'12, which was flat with the prior quarter.

Net charge-offs continued to improve, however, with the top seven general purpose card issuers posting an average net charge-off rate of 3.39% in 3Q'12, down 113 basis points year over year and 313 basis points below the average loss rate reported for 2007-2011.

Card segment profitability remained solid across the sector, with the top issuers posting a return on average loans of 3.9% through the first nine months of 2012, compared with 4.7% for the same period in 2011. The decline in returns primarily reflects a reduction in reserve releases year over year. Fitch expects provisions to be more of a headwind throughout 2013, given expected portfolio growth in the low- to mid-single-digit range and modest deterioration in credit metrics.

Still, relatively stable asset performance is expected to support existing ratings assigned to general-purpose card issuers while providing a diversified source of earnings to larger bank players.

While not part of Fitch's base case scenario, the fiscal cliff could be a wild card for consumer credit quality. While credit metrics would be expected to hold up relatively well in the short-run, a protracted recession would be more likely to yield a reversal in unemployment trends and more pressure on industry earnings, and potentially, on ratings.

The full report 'Credit Cards: Asset Quality Review 3Q12' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'