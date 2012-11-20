(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- China National Petroleum Corp. ---------------- 20-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/-- Country: China

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Apr-2011 AA-/-- AA-/--

Rationale

The rating on China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC) reflects the company's 'aa-' stand-alone credit profile (SACP). It also reflects our opinion that there is an "extremely high" likelihood that the government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) will provide sufficient and timely extraordinary support to CNPC in the event of financial distress. We attribute CNPC's SACP to the company's "excellent" business risk profile and "minimal" financial risk profile. CNPC is one of three wholly government-owned oil companies in China.