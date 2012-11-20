(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Taishin 1699 Money Market Fund (Taishin 1699 MMF), Taishin Ta-Chong Money Market Fund (Ta-Chong MMF), and Taishin Lucky Money Market Fund (Taishin Lucky MMF). Their National Fund Credit Ratings are 'AA(twn)' and National Fund Volatility Ratings are 'V1(twn)'. All three funds are advised by Taishin Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd (TSIT). The investment advisor is wholly owned by Taishin Financial Holdings Company ('BBB'/Stable/'A+(twn)').

All three funds are managed by the same portfolio manager and share a similar credit and risk profile. The ratings reflect the funds' steady credit and market risk profiles in the financial year to end-September 2012, consistent with the funds' investment objective to reduce risk through diversification, to maintain high liquidity and provide stable return.

The portfolio assets' average credit quality, as measured by their average rating factor (WARF), is high. A portfolio's WARF is the market value-weighted sum of each portfolio security's credit rating factor, also factoring in the maturity of the instrument. Over 90% of the assets under management (AuM) at the respective funds were rated within a band of 'A (twn)' to 'AAA(twn)' at end-September 2012. Their Fund Credit Ratings are capped at 'AA(twn)' to reflect the presence of low-rated securities rated 'BBB+(twn)' at 1.4% for Taishin Lucky MMF, 5.7% for Taishin Ta-Chong MMF and 3.1% for Taishin 1699 MMF. 10.11% to 18.81% of assets were on Negative Rating Outlook at the respective funds at end-September 2012. Fitch considers such exposure to be moderate. Fitch believes a downgrade on these assets would not impact the funds' ratings as these assets would remain highly-rated time deposits and commercial papers. All three funds additionally benefit from a WARF lower than that of its peers which allows more tolerance to withstand credit deterioration.

The funds have high industry concentration in the Taiwanese banking and finance sector, whose credit Outlook is broadly Stable. Single-name concentration is moderate, with the top five borrowers - all of them rated above 'A-(twn)' - representing 52% to 62% of the funds' respective AuM.

The funds have low exposure to interest rate and spread risks given the portfolio assets' short weighted-average maturity, at between 78 and 140 days at end-September 2012.

The funds invest primarily in strong credit quality money market instruments based on Fitch's national rating scale. Taishin 1699 MMF is one of the largest money market funds in Taiwan with TWD51.2bn in AuM at end-September 2012 (equivalent to 7.3% of the domestic listed money market fund market). Taishin Ta-Chong MMF and Taishin Lucky MMF are medium-sized money market funds in Taiwan with TWD19.6bn and TWD9.3bn in AuM at end-September 2012 (equivalent to 2.8% and 1.3%).

Fitch considers the investment advisor suitably qualified, competent and capable of managing the fund. TSIT has experienced asset management staff and stable investment processes. Its investment ideas are research driven and implementations are overseen by its investment committee.

Fitch expects the Fund Credit Rating to remain stable. Although unlikely in the near term, downward pressure on the Fund Credit Rating could result from a material decline in asset quality due to increased risk appetite or deterioration in the credit quality of Taiwan's banking and finance industry. Fitch also expects the Fund Volatility Rating to remain stable, underpinned by the funds' short-maturity profile.

To maintain bond fund ratings, TSIT, the administrator of the fund, provides Fitch with monthly information, including details of the portfolios' holdings, credit quality and transactions, and a risk management report. Fitch monitors the credit composition of the portfolios, the credit counterparties used by the manager and the overall market risk profile of the investments.

For a more detailed fund profile, see Fitch's report of the fund, which will be available shortly at www.fitchratings.com. For additional information about Fitch rating criteria applicable to bond funds, see the criteria referenced below at www.fitchratings.com.

'AA(twn)' fund ratings indicate very high underlying credit quality based on Fitch's national rating scale. Funds rated 'V1(twn)' are considered to have very low sensitivity to market risk. On a relative basis, total returns are expected to exhibit high stability, performing consistently across a broad range of market scenarios. The Volatility Rating does not address the sensitivity of a bond fund to extreme risks that may result from reduced liquidity in secondary markets during certain periods of time.

Comparisons between different national fund rating scales or between an individual national and international scale are inappropriate.