(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Taishin 1699 Money Market Fund (Taishin
1699 MMF), Taishin Ta-Chong Money Market Fund (Ta-Chong MMF), and Taishin Lucky Money Market
Fund (Taishin Lucky MMF). Their National Fund Credit Ratings are 'AA(twn)' and National Fund
Volatility Ratings are 'V1(twn)'. All three funds are advised by Taishin Securities
Investment Trust Co., Ltd (TSIT). The investment advisor is wholly owned by
Taishin Financial Holdings Company ('BBB'/Stable/'A+(twn)').
All three funds are managed by the same portfolio manager and share a similar
credit and risk profile. The ratings reflect the funds' steady credit and market
risk profiles in the financial year to end-September 2012, consistent with the
funds' investment objective to reduce risk through diversification, to maintain
high liquidity and provide stable return.
The portfolio assets' average credit quality, as measured by their average
rating factor (WARF), is high. A portfolio's WARF is the market value-weighted
sum of each portfolio security's credit rating factor, also factoring in the
maturity of the instrument. Over 90% of the assets under management (AuM) at
the respective funds were rated within a band of 'A (twn)' to 'AAA(twn)' at
end-September 2012. Their Fund Credit Ratings are capped at 'AA(twn)' to reflect
the presence of low-rated securities rated 'BBB+(twn)' at 1.4% for Taishin Lucky
MMF, 5.7% for Taishin Ta-Chong MMF and 3.1% for Taishin 1699 MMF. 10.11% to
18.81% of assets were on Negative Rating Outlook at the respective funds at
end-September 2012. Fitch considers such exposure to be moderate. Fitch believes
a downgrade on these assets would not impact the funds' ratings as these assets
would remain highly-rated time deposits and commercial papers. All three funds
additionally benefit from a WARF lower than that of its peers which allows more
tolerance to withstand credit deterioration.
The funds have high industry concentration in the Taiwanese banking and finance
sector, whose credit Outlook is broadly Stable. Single-name concentration is
moderate, with the top five borrowers - all of them rated above 'A-(twn)' -
representing 52% to 62% of the funds' respective AuM.
The funds have low exposure to interest rate and spread risks given the
portfolio assets' short weighted-average maturity, at between 78 and 140 days at
end-September 2012.
The funds invest primarily in strong credit quality money market instruments
based on Fitch's national rating scale. Taishin 1699 MMF is one of the largest
money market funds in Taiwan with TWD51.2bn in AuM at end-September 2012
(equivalent to 7.3% of the domestic listed money market fund market). Taishin
Ta-Chong MMF and Taishin Lucky MMF are medium-sized money market funds in Taiwan
with TWD19.6bn and TWD9.3bn in AuM at end-September 2012 (equivalent to 2.8% and
1.3%).
Fitch considers the investment advisor suitably qualified, competent and capable
of managing the fund. TSIT has experienced asset management staff and stable
investment processes. Its investment ideas are research driven and
implementations are overseen by its investment committee.
Fitch expects the Fund Credit Rating to remain stable. Although unlikely in the
near term, downward pressure on the Fund Credit Rating could result from a
material decline in asset quality due to increased risk appetite or
deterioration in the credit quality of Taiwan's banking and finance industry.
Fitch also expects the Fund Volatility Rating to remain stable, underpinned by
the funds' short-maturity profile.
To maintain bond fund ratings, TSIT, the administrator of the fund, provides
Fitch with monthly information, including details of the portfolios' holdings,
credit quality and transactions, and a risk management report. Fitch monitors
the credit composition of the portfolios, the credit counterparties used by the
manager and the overall market risk profile of the investments.
For a more detailed fund profile, see Fitch's report of the fund, which will be
available shortly at www.fitchratings.com. For additional information about
Fitch rating criteria applicable to bond funds, see the criteria referenced
below at www.fitchratings.com.
'AA(twn)' fund ratings indicate very high underlying credit quality based on
Fitch's national rating scale. Funds rated 'V1(twn)' are considered to have very
low sensitivity to market risk. On a relative basis, total returns are expected
to exhibit high stability, performing consistently across a broad range of
market scenarios. The Volatility Rating does not address the sensitivity of a
bond fund to extreme risks that may result from reduced liquidity in secondary
markets during certain periods of time.
Comparisons between different national fund rating scales or between an
individual national and international scale are inappropriate.