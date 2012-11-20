(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 20 -
Summary analysis -- Public Bank Bhd. ------------------------------ 20-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Malaysia
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Jun-2004 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
27-Feb-1998 BBBpi/-- --/--
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2
SACP a-
Anchor bbb
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Above Average
and Strong (+1)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that PBB could maintain its sound
credit and financial performances over the next two years. The outlook also
reflects the outlook on the long-term sovereign rating on Malaysia.
The rating on PBB qualifies for an uplift for extraordinary government
support, given the bank's "high systemic importance," which is currently not
incorporated into the rating. The ratings and outlook will move in tandem with
the sovereign rating.
Rationale
The ratings on Public Bank Bhd. (PBB) reflect the bank's "strong" business
position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position,
"above-average" funding, and "strong" liquidity, as our criteria define those
terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'a-'.
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a
commercial bank operating only in Malaysia is 'bbb'. PBB predominantly
operates in Malaysia, with less than 10% of its loan portfolio in overseas
markets.
The BICRA score is based on our evaluation of economic risk. In our view,
Malaysia's open, diversified, and competitive economy with a low risk of
economic imbalances mitigates its moderately weak economic structure and
modest income levels. We believe private-sector credit is high relative to
income levels. Regarding our industry risk assessment, the high level of
stable, core customer deposits supports the Malaysian banking system. We
consider regulatory standards in Malaysia to be broadly in line with
international norms and the risk appetite in the industry to be moderate.
PBB's position as the second-largest banking group in Malaysia and its strong
market position in the auto finance, housing loan, and small and mid-size
enterprise loan segments support its "strong" business position. The bank's
strong customer base has been generating recurrent revenues from an array of
traditional banking products, while its prudent business strategy and strong
management execution have contributed to solid financial performances over the
past decade. Compared with its major domestic peers, PBB has mainly focused on
the domestic market. Growth has been consistently organic despite the highly
competitive nature of the Malaysian banking market. We expect the bank to
maintain its above-average but well-managed business growth.
Our assessment that PBB's capital and earnings is "adequate" reflects our
expectation that the bank's risk-adjusted capital ratio before adjustments for
diversification will improve somewhat but remain at 7%-10% over the next two
years compared with 7.7% as on Dec. 31, 2011. We view the bank's earnings
profile to be sound. PBB's profitability has consistently been satisfactory
and compares well with its domestic and regional peers'. The bank's
profitability benefits from its above-average operating efficiency. We expect
its good earnings buffer to largely support the current pace of robust asset
growth.
The "adequate" assessment of PBB's risk position reflects the bank's
above-average but stable growth pattern and solid credit loss experience. With
limited business complexity, PBB's credit risk dominates its risk profile. The
bank's credit cost experience has consistently been better than the industry
average. In our view, PBB's prudent credit culture, stringent underwriting
standards, and focus on the lower-risk and more-affluent retail commercial
segment support its asset quality. The bank has one of the lowest gross
nonperforming loan ratios among the Malaysian banks we rate.
PBB's funding is "above average" and its liquidity is "strong," in our
opinion. We believe the bank's funding profile benefits from its established
domestic franchise and wide branch network across Malaysia. Customer deposits
represent about 88% of PBB's funding base. The bank's ratio of customer loans
to customer deposits was about 88% at the end of June 2012, based on our
calculations. PBB's liquidity ratios are satisfactory compared with domestic
peers'. Liquid assets--comprising cash and reserve balance, money market
instruments, and interbank and government investments--account for about 26%
of customer deposits as of Sept. 30, 2012.
The rating on PBB is the same as the SACP. We view the bank as having "high
systemic importance" in Malaysia (foreign currency A-/Stable/A-2; local
currency A/Stable/A-1; axAAA/axA-1+) and assess the Malaysian government as
"highly supportive." Nonetheless, we do not factor any extraordinary
government support into the rating because the rating is constrained by our
foreign currency sovereign rating on Malaysia.
