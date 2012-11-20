Nov 20 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Afren plc's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative and affirmed its Long-term IDR and senior unsecured rating at 'B'. The recovery rating is 'RR4'.

The Outlook stabilisation reflects Afren's ability to demonstrate strong production growth in 9M12 after slower than expected output dynamics in 2011 and Fitch's expectations of the successful implementation of future production expansion plans. The company more than doubled its average daily oil and gas output to 40.8 kboepd YTD to 11 November 2012 (42 kboepd including an associate interest) from 19.2 kboepd (19.3 kboepd including an associate interest) in 2011 and outperformed Fitch's estimates. This step-up in production level also demonstrates a shift in the company's scale of operations putting it on par with such peers as Russia's Alliance Oil Company Ltd ('B'/Stable).

Fitch believes that the successful development of the Nigerian Ebok field and commencement of production at the Iraqi Barda Rash field enhanced the company's operational and financial profile as it diversified its operations across three main producing assets and established a solid foundation for strong cash flow generation. It also created a track record of largely successful project implementation and provided a platform for medium-term growth. The agency believes that expansion of the cash flow generative asset base should somewhat reduce the execution risk inherent in Afren's operations and could mitigate the negative impact on its operations and financials of potential delays and/or cost overruns in project development and/or unsuccessful exploration activities.

Fitch assesses Afren's operational profile to be commensurate with the mid-to-high 'B' rating category. The agency believes that positive rating momentum could be mounting for the company if it sustains a track record of successful expansion strategy implementation, while maintaining solid credit metrics.

The company's ratings also take into account Fitch's expectations of stronger financial profile over 2012-15. The agency anticipates that the company will generate strong cash flow from operations and positive free cash flow (FCF) over 2012-15 driven primarily by the production expansion and sound profitability. Fitch's expectations of positive FCF generation are based on the assumption that the company will maintain a conservative dividend policy, which envisages no dividend payments. However, the agency believes that expected improvement of cash flow profile may provide an impetus for more shareholder friendly actions and/or pursuit of an ambitious acquisitive strategy.

The agency forecasts funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage to decrease and stay below 2x in 2012-15. However, another measure of indebtedness - a ratio of gross adjusted debt to proved reserves - remains relatively high in comparison with other 'B'-rated oil and gas companies. Nevertheless, Fitch expects this ratio to improve in the medium-term as the company plans to transfer more reserves to the proved (1P) category. The agency also anticipates coverage ratios will remain solid.

Although Afren is well placed in two hydrocarbons resource rich countries - Nigeria ('BB-'/Stable) and Iraq, which arguably underpins its growth potential and geographic diversification, Fitch somewhat discounts positive aspects of this exposure in its assessment of the company's business risk due to legal, political and security risks inherent in its operations in these countries. The operations in both countries are characterised by political instability and uncertainty and in some cases ambiguous legal and regulatory frameworks in the oil and gas sector. Therefore, Fitch would expect the company to demonstrate a stronger financial flexibility and larger financial cushion than its peers operating in more stable countries in order to be able to maintain its rating.

Fitch considers Afren's liquidity as adequate. Its cash position of USD448m at end-9M12 was sufficient to cover short-term debt of USD236.8m. The company's debt repayment schedule is not onerous until 2016 when its USD500m Eurobonds fall due.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- Further successful implementation of the growth strategy (e.g. ramp-up of production at the Barda Rash field largely in line with schedule and cash flow diversification over at least three producing fields), while maintaining solid financial profile (e.g. FFO adjusted gross leverage below 2.5x and FFO fixed charge coverage of above 5x on a sustained basis)

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- Material deterioration of the financial profile due to, for example, large-scale acquisitions and/or more aggressive dividend policy (e.g. FFO adjusted gross leverage above 4x and FFO fixed charge coverage below 4x on a sustained basis)

- Severe delays and/or cost overruns in the fields development

- Failure to replace proved reserves and maintain at least a stable reserves life