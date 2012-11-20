(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 20 - Fitch Ratings views positively the announcement made yesterday by ING Group (ING)
about the agreement with the European Commission (EC) regarding ING's restructuring plan on
state aid received. However, this announcement is rating neutral for ING and ING Bank NV
(ING Bank) since the agreed restructuring does not deviate materially from the
agency's base case and its impact has consequently already been factored in the
current ratings assigned to both entities.
The agreement brings clarity on the extent and timing of the restructuring
measures as the restructuring plan imposed in 2009 by the EC and implemented by
ING was disputed by the Dutch state and ING. Furthermore, the agreed
restructuring offers ING more flexibility given the extended deadlines to
fulfill the plan. ING's execution capabilities have proven strong since 2009 but
have been constrained by the difficult operating environment in developed
economies.
The main elements of the agreed restructuring plan are the lengthening of the
timing for the disposals of the insurance businesses and a scheduled repayment
for the residual EUR4.5bn (including EUR1.5bn repayment premium) capital
securities injected by the state in 2008. In addition, part of the assets of
Westland Utrecht Bank, initially planned to be entirely sold, will be
transferred to a recently created bank, to be divested as part of the European
insurance operations; this new bank will receive EUR350m capital from ING Bank,
a small amount relative to the latter's capital. Finally, the restrictions on
acquisitions, price leadership (lifted for the Netherlands) and calls and
buy-backs of subordinated debt and hybrid securities, all already in place since
2009, will continue to apply until the earlier of 18 November 2015 and the date
when 50% of all insurance operations are sold.
None of these elements is new or material enough to affect the main drivers and
assumptions underlying ING Group and ING Bank's ratings. ING Group's and ING
Bank's Issuer Default Ratings are based on the expected support from the Dutch
state, if required, and this opinion derives from ING's perceived importance to
the Dutch domestic economy which is not modified by this announcement.
There is no rating impact on ING Bank's Viability Rating (reflecting its
standalone creditworthiness) from the EUR1.125bn first repayment of the capital
securities due 26 November, which the group will fund by upstreaming capital
from the bank. Fitch's view of ING Bank's capital position has taken into
account the expectation that full repayment of state securities (including
repayment premium) would be funded by capital upstreamed from the bank. The next
three repayments, of EUR1.125bn each, will be spread over the next three years,
but could be anticipated at the bank's decision. This offers greater financial
flexibility to the bank in the light of the upcoming stringent Basel III capital
regulations and the current difficult operating environment.
Fitch will comment on ING Verzekeringen NV in the next few days.