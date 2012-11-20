(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based Union Money Market Fund's (Union MMF) National Fund Credit Rating at 'AA(twn)' and its National Fund Volatility Rating at 'V1(twn)'. The fund is advised by Union Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd (USIT). The investment advisor is majority-owned (97.5%) by Union Bank of Taiwan and its associates. Union Bank of Taiwan is one of the smaller commercial banks in Taiwan.

The ratings reflect the fund's steady credit and market risk profile in the financial year to end-September 2012, consistent with the fund's investment objective to provide shareholders with liquidity and stable return with preservation of principal.

The fund portfolio's average credit quality, as measured by its average rating factor (WARF), is high. A portfolio's WARF is the market value-weighted sum of each portfolio security's credit rating factor, also factoring in the maturity of the instrument. Of the portfolio, 89.2% of assets were rated within the band of 'A(twn)' to 'AAA(twn)' at end-September 2012. The remainder of the assets were rated 'BBB+(twn)'/'F2(twn)', leading to the Fund Credit Rating being capped at 'AA(twn)'. The fund had 7.1% of its exposure on Negative Rating Outlook at end-September 2012. Fitch believes a downgrade on this exposure would not be sufficient to affect the fund's average rating factor and, therefore, the fund's ratings. A further 17.4% of its exposure was on Positive Outlook and the remainder on Stable Outlook.

The fund has high industry concentration in the Taiwanese banking and finance sector, whose credit Outlook is broadly Stable. Single-name concentration is moderate, with the top five borrowers - all of them rated above 'A-(twn)' - representing 63.9% of the fund's assets under management (AuM), generally in line with domestic peers.

The fund has low exposure to interest rate and spread risks given the portfolio assets' short weighted-average maturity, at 149 days at end-September 2012.

The fund invests primarily in strong credit quality money market instruments based on Fitch's national rating scale. The fund is one of medium-sized market funds in Taiwan with TWD22.5bn in AuM at end-September 2012 (equivalent to 3.2% of the domestic listed money market fund market).

Fitch considers the investment advisor suitably qualified, competent and capable of managing the fund. The investment team is experienced and steady in implementing proper investment ideas.

Fitch expects the Fund Credit Rating to remain stable. Although unlikely in the near term, downward pressure on the Fund Credit Rating could result from a material decline in asset quality due to increased risk appetite or deterioration in the credit quality of Taiwan's banking and finance industry. Fitch also expects the Fund Volatility Rating to remain stable, underpinned by the fund's short-maturity profile.

To maintain bond fund ratings, USIT, the administrator of the fund, provides Fitch with monthly information, including details of the portfolios' holdings, credit quality and transactions, and a risk management report. Fitch monitors the credit composition of the portfolios, the credit counterparties used by the manager and the overall market risk profile of the investments.

For a more detailed fund profile, see Fitch's report of the fund, which will be available shortly at www.fitchratings.com. For additional information about Fitch rating criteria applicable to bond funds, see the criteria referenced below at www.fitchratings.com.

'AA(twn)' fund ratings indicate very high underlying credit quality based on Fitch's national rating scale. Funds rated 'V1(twn)' are considered to have very low sensitivity to market risk. On a relative basis, total returns are expected to exhibit high stability, performing consistently across a broad range of market scenarios. The Volatility Rating does not address the sensitivity of a bond fund to extreme risks that may result from reduced liquidity in secondary markets during certain periods of time.

Comparisons between different national fund rating scales or between an individual national and international scale are inappropriate.