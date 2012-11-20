(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 20 -
Summary analysis -- Gironde (Department of) ----------------------- 20-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/A-1+ Country: France
Primary SIC: General
government, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-Oct-2012 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
Rationale
The ratings on the Department of Gironde reflect our view of the "predictable
and well-balanced" institutional framework for French departments, as our
criteria define the term. They also reflect Gironde's "positive" liquidity
position, "positive" financial management, sound budgetary performance, and
limited debt. The ratings are constrained by the department's restricted
budgetary flexibility.
We view Gironde's financial management as "positive" for the department's
credit standing. This reflects our view that the department has a clear
financial strategy, tight monitoring of operating expenditure including social
charges, and sophisticated reporting tools. In addition, Gironde has limited
risk associated with its contingent liabilities, in our view.
Gironde reported sound 2011 budgetary margins, with an 11.6% operating margin,
up from 10% in 2010, mostly reflecting a very high rise in property transfer
fees, which reached 17% of operating revenue in 2011 (excluding revenues from
the national property transfer fees equalization scheme). Property transfer
fees have been very volatile in recent years, largely explaining swings in
operating margins, which declined to a low of 7.6% in 2009. However, they have
grown significantly since 2009, explaining the rebound in the operating
margin. Gironde reported high operating expenditure growth of 4.8% per year
from 2009 to 2011 despite its tight grip over personnel and general
expenditure, because of a significant increase in social charges over the
period. However, excluding social benefits paid on behalf of the state and
payments to the national property transfer fees equalization scheme from 2011,
Gironde limited its operating expenditure growth to 2.6% per year from 2009 to
2011. The department had moderate deficits after investments of 5.5% of total
revenue on average from 2009 to 2011, despite high capital expenditure
(capex), especially in 2009 when capex was EUR267 million. As a consequence,
Gironde's direct debt grew slightly to a still low 36% of operating revenue in
2011, from 33% in 2008.
In our base-case scenario, we include a reduction in Gironde's operating
margin to about 8% in 2014, which corresponds with the department's minimum
threshold. We project that operating revenue will grow more slowly than in
2009-2011, at 1% per year, taking into account that state transfers will be
frozen until 2013 and fall 1.5% in 2014, and our expectation of a 10% fall in
revenues from property transfer fees in 2013. Our base-case scenario
incorporates more controlled growth of operating expenditure at 2.4% per year
in 2012-2014 despite rising social charges. This is because we expect Gironde
to maintain a tighter grip over expenditure, including a firm commitment to
curb expenditure further if the department does not meet its financial
objectives. We project still-high capex averaging EUR217 million annually in
2012-2014, including significant investments in junior high schools and
subsidies paid for the Tours-Bordeaux (SEA) high-speed train track. We
forecast that the department will post a limited 4% average deficit after
investments in 2012-2014.
We view Gironde's tax-supported debt (44% of operating revenue at the end of
2011) as low compared with that of its French and international peers, while
interest payments are also low, at 1% of operating revenue. However, in our
base-case scenario, we expect that the department's tax-supported debt will
increase to 56% of operating revenue in 2014, reflecting capex funding and our
analytical approach of consolidating a public-private partnership (PPP)
contract into Gironde's tax-supported debt. The department signed the contract
in 2011 to construct various social aid premises to be completed from the end
of 2013 onwards. Accordingly, from 2013, we will consolidate EUR40 million
related to PPP commitments into Gironde's tax-supported debt.
We consider the department to have restricted budgetary flexibility. Operating
expenditure accounts for more than 84% of total expenditure and is mostly
rigid, including staff costs at 18% of operating expenditure, social benefits
at 29%, homes and social lodging at 19%, a contribution to fire brigades at
7%, and interest at 1%. Modifiable tax revenues account for 20% of operating
revenue, and in our base-case scenario, we expect Gironde to use its tax
leeway moderately in 2012-2014 at about 2% per year on average, but with
limited financial impact. We believe Gironde's financial flexibility mostly
depends on its ability to reduce its expenditure, most notably capex.
Gironde is located in south-western France in the Region of Aquitaine. It is
France's largest mainland department and had over 1.44 million residents in
2010, mostly located in the urban area of Bordeaux, with comparatively high
demographic growth reflecting its attractiveness to newcomers. Its
socioeconomic indicators are in line with national standards and high in an
international context.
Liquidity
We view Gironde's liquidity position as "positive" for the credit rating. We
project that the department will cover well over 120% of its EUR56.5 million
debt service over the coming 12 months with its available facilities. These
include EUR90 million available through a variety of liquidity and revolving
facilities. . They also include a fully available EUR83 million bank loan with a
revolving feature contracted with Caisse des Depots et Consignations
(AA+/Negative/A-1+) until 2016 to fund subsidies to the SEA high-speed train
track.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our base-case expectation that Gironde will
maintain its operating margins and limit its deficit after investments and
debt accumulation over the next two years.
We could consider a positive rating action if Gironde were to sustainably
achieve better budgetary performances, supporting a more positive assessment
of its financial management.
We could consider a negative rating action if the department were to record
structural growth in its deficit after capital accounts leading to higher debt
accumulation (more than 65% of operating revenues), which could lead to a more
negative assessment of its financial management. We could lower the rating if
we were negatively to reassess the institutional framework for French
departments.
We view both our upside and downside scenarios as unlikely at this stage.
