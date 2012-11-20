(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 20 -

Summary analysis -- Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation JSC ---------- 20-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/B Country: Georgia

Primary SIC: Gas transmission

and distribution

Mult. CUSIP6: 37363C

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Apr-2012 B/B B/B

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$250 mil 6.875% USD nts due 05/16/2017 B 10-May-2012

Rationale

The ratings on Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation JSC (GOGC), which is fully owned by the Government of Georgia (BB-/Stable/B), reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment that there is a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary government support for GOGC, in accordance with our criteria for government-related entities. They also reflect the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'b-', which is based on its "vulnerable" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile.

Our assessment that there is a "very high" likelihood of state support is based on our view of GOGC's:

-- "Very important" role for the government, given its mandate to ensure gas supply to the domestic market through ownership of strategic pipelines, its active role in strategic government development plans, and its status as a national oil company; and

-- "Very strong" link with the government, given that it is 100% state owned (via the fully government-owned State Partnership Fund), our expectation that the state will maintain majority ownership over the medium term, the state's involvement in the company's strategic decision-making, and the risk to the sovereign's reputation if GOGC were to default. This view is supported by previous strong financial support for the company from the government in the form of grants, concessional loans, direct equity contributions, and tax benefits.