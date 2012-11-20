(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Euroclear Bank's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'AA+' and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR
remains Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The affirmation of Euroclear Bank's VR and IDRs reflects the bank's major role in the
international securities settlement industry and continued strong standalone strengths.
Euroclear Bank is a leading post-trade securities services provider and a core part of the
Euroclear System. The bank's low risk profile, stringent risk control framework, sound
capitalisation and carefully managed liquidity are key rating drivers.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR AND IDRs
Euroclear Bank's IDRs are driven by the bank's very strong intrinsic creditworthiness. The
Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Euroclear Bank's risk profile will not deteriorate.
Risk management is strong, and systems have proven to be robust. Management has taken active
steps to safeguard the bank's risk profile by tightening counterparty risk policies and the use
of collateral, as the current market turmoil has affected the creditworthiness of the bank's
counterparties.
Euroclear Bank is primarily exposed to operational risk, reflecting high volume flows and
its reliance on IT systems. However, operational risk is well controlled and, to date, losses
have been low. The bank's VR and IDRs are sensitive to any higher-than-expected operational risk
event. To mitigate this, credit risk is maintained at very low levels, liquidity risk is tightly
managed, and capitalisation is maintained at high levels; Fitch expects this to continue.
A sustained reduction in transaction volumes could put downward pressure on the ratings.
However, although Fitch expects limited volume growth in the foreseeable future, given the weak
global economic environment, the risk of lower volumes is mitigated by the widening of the
bank's services offering, in particular in the collateral management and fund businesses, as
well as by the cost control measures undertaken.
Downside risk to the bank's IDRs and VR could also arise from a material change in risk
appetite or risk profile, which is unlikely in Fitch's view. The ratings are also sensitive to
new regulations that might potentially endanger its business model but Fitch does not view this
as pressing.
Due to Euroclear Bank's high ratings, upward movement is unlikely.
Euroclear Bank's Long-term IDR is above the Long-term IDR assigned by Fitch to the Belgian
sovereign ('AA'/Negative) and there is little direct Belgian risk on either side of the bank's
balance sheet. In Fitch's opinion, this also means the bank is much less exposed to (albeit not
entirely immune from) indirect sovereign-associated reputation, business and operational risks
compared to Belgian commercial banks. A downgrading of Belgium's ratings would not therefore
automatically trigger a downgrade of Euroclear Bank's IDRs or VR, but could do so in a more
extreme scenario were it to increase the risk of the bank's franchise coming under pressure.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch believes there is an extremely high probability of external support for Euroclear
Bank, both from market participants and ultimately from the Belgian authorities if required.
This reflects its major role in international settlements and the requisite to maintain orderly
markets as a post-trade market infrastructure.
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are potentially sensitive to any change in
Fitch's assumptions about the ability (as reflected in its ratings) or willingness of the
Belgian state to provide timely support to the bank, if required.
HYBRID SECURITIES
The hybrid Tier 1 securities issued by Euroclear Finance 2, guaranteed by Euroclear Bank,
are notched off Euroclear Bank's VR. Therefore, the rating has been affirmed and is sensitive to
any change in Euroclear Bank's VR.
In accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities',
Euroclear Bank's hybrid Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below its VR to reflect higher
loss severity risk of these securities when compared to average recoveries (two notches from the
VR) as well as high risk of non-performance (an additional two notches).
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Hybrid Tier 1 securities (XS0219847364): affirmed at 'A'