Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Nov 20 - Following its review of 66 EMEA TMT companies on 14 September 2012, Fitch Ratings has affirmed additional ratings of entities and instruments related to Sistema Joint Stock Financial Corp., as follows:
Sistema Joint Stock Financial Corporation.
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): affirmed at 'BB-', Outlook Stable
Long-Term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-, Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)', Outlook Stable
Senior Unsecured Debt: affirmed at 'BB-' and 'A+(rus)
Sistema Capital S.A.
Senior Unsecured Debt Guaranteed by Sistema Joint Stock Financial Corporation: affirmed at 'BB-'
Sistema International Funding S.A.
Loan Participation Notes Guaranteed by Sistema Joint Stock Financial Corporation: Affirmed at'BB-'.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.