(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Asuransi MAIPARK Indonesia's (MAIPARK) National
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'BBB+ (idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
The rating reflects MAIPARK's steady premium growth, conservative investment mix
and strong statutory regulatory risk-based capitalisation (RBC). The Stable
Outlook primarily reflects Fitch's expectation that MAIPARK will continue to
maintain sufficient capital buffer and prudent retrocession coverage given its
status as a specialist national reinsurer for catastrophe risks in Indonesia.
MAIPARK's premium growth is likely to be underpinned by mandatory cession of
property earthquake risk coverage written by Indonesian insurance companies and
by initiatives to broaden its product lines. Premiums from mandatory cession
accounted for about 96% of its total business at end-August 2012. Total gross
premiums grew 31.6% yoy to IDR77.6bn as of end-August 2012.
Its investment portfolio has remained highly liquid and conservative, with cash
and time deposits making up around 95% of MAIPARK's invested assets at
end-August 2012. Equity portfolio was kept to a minimum, at around 0.68% of
invested assets. The company's profile is also supported by robust statutory
regulatory RBC of 749.81% at end-September 2012, compared with the minimum
regulation of 120%.
MAIPARK's rating remains constrained by its high business concentration risk
with almost 100% of its premiums sourced from the Indonesian earthquake
insurance market. Reliance on retrocession coverage to mitigate its catastrophe
exposure also leaves it susceptible to changes to terms and conditions of the
retrocession market.
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include an ability to sustain its
underwriting margin with a combined ratio consistently lower than 70% and
further enhancement of risk management capabilities such as reserving techniques
and catastrophe modelling. Key rating triggers for a downgrade are a sharp
increase in net probable maximum loss relative to capital position and a
significant decline in its capital buffer with the RBC ratio falling below 250%
on a consistent basis due to rapid growth or claims from catastrophe losses.