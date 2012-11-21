(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 21 - Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has affirmed Krungsri Cash Management Fund's (KFCASH)
National Money Market Fund Rating at 'AAAmmf(tha)'. The money market fund is managed by Krungsri
Asset Management Company Limited (KSAM, formerly known as Ayudhaya Fund Management Company
Limited).
The rating reflects the portfolio's strong overall credit quality and
diversification, a short maturity profile, and minimal exposure to interest rate
and spread risks. The rating also reflects its strong overnight and one-week
liquidity profile and the capabilities and resources of KSAM as investment
advisor.
The rating further takes into account the fund's strong capacity to achieve its
investment objectives of preserving principal and providing shareholder
liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity risk.
In line with Fitch's investment guidelines for 'AAAmmf(tha)'-rated money market
funds, KFCASH maintains a portfolio of high credit quality assets, by investing
exclusively in securities rated 'F1+(tha)' or 'F1(tha)' with a minimum 70%
investment in government securities. Counterparty risk is limited by transacting
with entities rated 'F1(tha)' or higher. The fund also limits concentration risk
arising from exposures to individual issuers and counterparties, consistent with
Fitch's criteria.
The fund's Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF) has been below 0.1 for the past 12
months, well under Fitch's criteria of 1.50 or less for a 'AAAmmf(tha)' rating.
The PCF is a risk-weighted measure of the fund's portfolio assets that accounts
for the credit quality and maturity profile of a fund's portfolio securities.
The fund seeks to limit interest rate and spread risk by limiting its weighted
average maturity to reset date (WAMr) to 60 days, in line with Fitch's
'AAAmmf(tha)' investment guidelines. Although the fund does not set a limit on
weighted average final maturity (WAMf), all of its investments are in fixed-rate
securities resulting in similar levels between its WAMr and WAMf. The fund's
WAMr was 42 days as of 12 November 2012. The fund also limits the final maturity
of any individual securities to 193 days or less.
The fund maintains minimum amounts of daily and weekly liquidity to meet
investors' redemption requests. The fund has more than 70% of its portfolio in
securities maturing overnight and assets recognised as eligible as overnight
liquidity and more than 90% in securities maturing within one week or similarly
eligible. The fund's liquidity guidelines are more stringent than Fitch's
investment guidelines, which help mitigate its high - albeit on balance
decreasing - investor concentration and redemption risks. However, Fitch's
guideline to hold at least 20 % in securities maturing within 10 days has not
been consistently met, particularly since the fund has not conducted
reversed-repo transactions since May 2012. Nevertheless, Fitch takes comfort
from the fund meeting its limit of at least 20% of securities maturing within 14
days.
The fund pursues its investment objective by investing mainly in government and
Bank of Thailand money market instruments. The remainder (up to 30%) is invested
in the financial institutions sector in the form of saving accounts and
repurchase agreements. The fund is restricted from investing in securities
issued by corporates. KFCASH has invested more than 80% of its assets under
management (AuM) in government and Bank of Thailand bills for the past 12
months. As of 12 November 2012, the fund's AuM stood at THB12.4bn.
KSAM is 76.6% owned by Bank of Ayudhya ('AA-(tha)'/Stable/'F1+(tha)'). At
end-October 2012, KSAM had THB143.4bn in total AuM. Approximately 67% of AuM
were mutual funds while private and provident funds contributed the remainder.
With a market share of 4%, KSAM ranked 8th in Thailand's mutual fund business
with 90 funds under its management. The fund's custodian bank was changed to
Siam Commercial Bank (rated 'AA(tha)'/Stable/'F1+(tha)'; 'BBB+'/Stable/'F2') in
May 2012.
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market
risk profiles of the respective funds. A material adverse deviation from Fitch
guidelines for any key rating driver could lead to the rating being downgraded
by Fitch. For additional information about Fitch money market fund ratings
guidelines, please see the criteria referenced below, which can be found on
Fitch's website.
To maintain the National Money Market Fund rating, Fitch seeks weekly fund and
portfolio holdings information from KSAM and conducts surveillance checks
against its investment guidelines.