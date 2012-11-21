(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 21 - In its first quarterly "GCC Sovereign Credit Overview" published today Fitch
Ratings forecasts that economic growth in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will slow in 2013
owing to a moderation in oil production growth, but that high oil prices and production will
provide a supportive backdrop for another year of solid non-oil growth.
GCC economies will remain heavily influenced by global oil markets. With
conditions tight (low global spare capacity and little new output coming
on-stream), Fitch expects Brent crude to average around USD100 per barrel in
2013 despite the weak outlook for demand. As most GCC exporters aside from Saudi
Arabia are operating at close to capacity, there is little scope to raise output
after the hikes over 2011 and 2012.
Many governments in the region will continue to use high oil revenues to
stimulate their economies. Fitch forecasts that Qatar will remain the fastest
growing of all GCC sovereigns in 2013, driven by the government's huge capital
investment program. Growth will also be strong where fiscal stimulus is combined
with healthy rates of bank lending and buoyant consumer and business confidence,
as is the case in Saudi Arabia and Oman.
Fitch does not view the higher government spending that helped growth bounce in
H112 in Bahrain is sustainable and instead political uncertainty will continue
to cloud the outlook. A worsening political climate could hit economic
performance in Kuwait. Although there is little fiscal impulse in the UAE, the
non-oil economy will pick-up owing to a renewed influx of businesses and
residents.
For all GCC sovereigns apart from Bahrain, fiscal and current account surpluses
are anticipated, further strengthening sovereign balance sheets and external
positions. Fitch expects the benign global inflationary environment to be
sufficient to offset most domestically-driven price pressures and keep inflation
in the region relatively subdued.
The main economic risks to the outlook for the region are external. The US
fiscal cliff poses the largest short-term risk. A slowdown in China and an
intensification of the eurozone crisis would also hurt the region. In addition,
the GCC remains vulnerable to swings in oil prices. Given the fiscal policy
space in most of the GCC, Fitch anticipates that these risks should be
manageable in 2013. The principal political risks are the possibility of
conflict between Israel and Iran and an escalation of the unrest in Syria.
In Fitch's view the key challenges facing the region are economic
diversification, rising breakeven oil prices, unemployment and accountability.
Although some steps are being taken to tackle these issues, it will take some
years for any successes of a magnitude necessary to impact positively on the
ratings to occur.
Fitch's special report, 'GCC Sovereign Credit Overview' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com'. It is a new quarterly research product covering Bahrain,
Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE, together with the Emirates of Abu
Dhabi and Ras Al-Khaimah.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: GCC Sovereign Credit Overview
here