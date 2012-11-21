(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 21 -
Ratings -- Dzerzhinsk (City of) ----------------------------------- 21-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Nov-2012 B+/-- B+/--
28-Nov-2011 B/-- B/--
31-Dec-2008 B-/-- B-/--
