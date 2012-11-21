(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 21 -
Summary analysis -- Stavropol Krai -------------------------------- 21-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Jul-2007 B+/-- B+/--
23-Jun-2004 B/-- B/--
Rationale
The ratings on Stavropol Krai reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view
of the krai's low financial flexibility and predictability because of its
reliance on federal decisions and uncertainties related to intergovernmental
fiscal relations, as well as the lack of reliable medium-term financial
planning. The ratings are also constrained by the krai's weak liquidity owing
to relatively high refinancing needs.
The ratings are supported by the krai's modest contingent liabilities and our
expectation that the gradually growing debt burden will remain low over the
next three years.
Stavropol Krai's budgetary flexibility and predictability remain low because
of exposure to decisions by the Russian federal government regarding the
distribution of transfers and tax shares. In the next three years, federally
regulated taxes and transfers are likely to make up more than 85% of the
krai's total revenues. The krai also has a limited ability to withstand the
pressure of federal initiatives to increase expenditures. In 2012-2013, the
krai will significantly increase personnel- and social-related spending, which
will add an estimated 7% to its operating expenditures in 2013.
We expect that the need to increase operating spending, together with only
modest revenue growth, will lead to a weak budgetary performance in the next
three years. In line with our base-case scenario, we forecast operating
deficits of about 3% in 2012-2013, which might turn into a small operating
margin only in 2014. In 2011 and 2012, the krai posted weaker-than-forecast
corporate profit tax receipts due to paybacks to the largest taxpayers.
Operating spending growth of about 19% year on year in 2011 and of 10.5% that
we forecast for 2012 was primarily fuelled by an increase in salaries in
education, healthcare, and other public sectors. The new governor, who was
appointed in 2012, approved a conservative three-year budget for 2013-2015, so
we expect that slower operating spending growth, together with a 10-12% tax
and nontax revenue growth and operating transfers from the federal government,
should support a gradual improvement of the operating performance over the
next two years.
The deficit after capital accounts is likely to widen to about 8% of total
revenues in 2012, when the krai will increase investments in road construction
via the newly created road fund and will spend federal capital grants that it
received in late 2011. We expect that in 2013-2014, the krai will scale down
its capital program to achieve modest 3%-5% deficits and decrease direct debt
accumulation.
In line with our base-case scenario, we expect the krai's tax-supported debt
to remain below 30% in the next three years. Our forecast assumes that direct
debt will grow only modestly and the krai will issue up to Russian ruble (RUB)
3 billion guarantees to support investment in the North Caucasus Federal
District, in 2012-2014.
Stavropol Krai's wealth levels are low in an international context and its
gross regional product (GRP) per capita is likely to stay below $6,000 until
2014. At the same time, its economy is relatively diverse and will likely
benefit from an inflow of investments into transport, the chemical industry,
and agriculture over the medium term. In 2012, the krai forecasts investments
will grow by 10% and equal about 30% of GRP. We expect this growth to underpin
annual GRP growth rates of about 5%-6% and support the krai's tax base in
2013-2014.
Liquidity
We view Stavropol Krai's liquidity position as negative. We expect that in
2013-2014 the average amount of cash on the krai's accounts will be lower than
its debt service falling due in the next 12 months, and the krai's debt
service coverage ratio will remain volatile throughout 2013. We also view the
krai's access to external liquidity as limited, as it is for most Russian
local and regional governments (LRGs).
In line with our base-case scenario, we expect that in 2013 the krai will have
about RUB4.5 billion ($144 million) in cash on average, down from about RUB5.6
billion during the first nine months of 2012, because it will spend a part of
its cash reserves to finance the deficit after capital accounts in 2012. In
our view, this might expose the krai to refinancing in October 2013, when it
will likely have to repay about RUB5 billion one-year bank loans, which we
expect it will contract in late 2012. At the same time, our base-case scenario
assumes that the krai's management will gradually improve the krai's debt
maturity profile by replacing a portion of short-term bank loans with
medium-term bonds.
In October 2012 the krai organized RUB11.6 billion in committed bank lines. We
expect it will attract about RUB5 billion of them to refinance its bank loans
maturing in November-December 2012 and will finance the rest of its deficit by
issuing RUB5 billion medium-term amortizing bonds in late 2012 and spending a
part of its cash. We also expect that the krai will continue issuing
medium-term bonds in 2013-2014.
We view the krai's access to external liquidity as limited, as for most
Russian LRGs due to the weaknesses of the domestic banking sector, to which we
assign a Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment score of '7', with '1' being
the lowest risk and '10' being the highest. (For more details see Banking
Industry Country Risk Assessment: Russia, published March 19, 2012, on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that, in 2013-2014, Stavropol Krai will
continue to be exposed to refinancing due to modest accumulation of direct
debt, but the its current liquidity position will not deteriorate thanks to a
gradual shift to medium-term borrowings and improvement of the debt maturity
profile. Our base-case scenario also assumes that the efforts of the krai's
new management to limit expenditure growth rates will lead to an improvement
in the currently weak budgetary performance over the medium term.
Negative rating actions could follow in the next 12 months if increased
exposure to short-term debt with debt service reaching 15% of operating
revenues or cash depletion lead to a very negative liquidity position in line
with our downside scenario. The management's inability to constrain
expenditure growth could also pressure the ratings if it led to higher
borrowing needs compared with our base-case scenario.
We would consider a positive rating action if additional tax revenues and
tight fiscal discipline lead to a structural improvement of the krai's
budgetary performance and strengthening of liquidity position compared with
our base-case scenario. Decreased refinancing risks thanks to extension of
debt maturities and lower borrowing needs would also be positive for the
ratings. However, we view positive rating actions in the next 12 months as
unlikely.
