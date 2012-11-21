Nov 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC Amanah Takaful (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd's (HSBCAT)
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A-' with Stable Outlook.
The rating reflects the important role HSBCAT plays in the insurance franchise
of HSBC group. The rating also reflects HSBC group's franchise value,
distribution channel and management support. HSBCAT benefits from its parent's
widely recognised brand name, product and distribution capabilities, as well as
other management resources. HSBC Holdings Plc ('AA'/Negative) has a strong
ability and willingness to provide it with continuing support. The rating also
incorporates HSBCAT's conservative investment mix, healthy capitalisation, and
prudent management.
The rating is constrained by the takaful operator's modest size, limited track
record as well as by a competitive and evolving takaful operating environment.
Additionally, the company is challenged to manage its expenses effectively as it
builds up its business portfolio.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the company is likely to continue
to adopt a prudent underwriting approach and maintain healthy financial
fundamentals as it expands its business.
HSBCAT was incorporated in 2006 as a composite takaful operator. Takaful is a
form of financial protection, similar to insurance. Unlike conventional
insurance, Takaful contracts must comply with Islamic principles. Currently,
HSBCAT's business portfolio comprises about 85% family takaful business and 15%
general takaful business, sourced largely within Malaysia. HSBCAT's key products
include retirement protection, homeowner takaful, mortgage life and
investment-linked plans.
HSBCAT's financial performance has progressively improved, with a net profit of
MYR8.6m in 2011, from MYR8m in 2010 and a loss of MYR11m in 2006. Although
HSBCAT's current capitalisation is sound, Fitch cautions that it is important
for the operator to maintain its capital level commensurate with its portfolio
as it grows its business.
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include HSBCAT's sustained improvement in its
operating performance, or an increase in capital relative to business growth.
Conversely, key rating triggers for a downgrade are unexpected significant
deterioration in its financial performance, with liquid assets to policyholder
liabilities falling below 45% and the takaful funds registering net losses for
an extended period.