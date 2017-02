(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Ukraine's USD1.25bn eurobond, due 28 November 2022, a 'B' rating. The eurobond has a coupon rate of 7.8%. The rating is in line with Ukraine's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), which has a Stable Outlook.

Fitch affirmed Ukraine's ratings on 10 July 2012.