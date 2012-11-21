(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected an error relating to its ratings
on two issue ratings on grandfathered debt issued by Germany-based Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen
Girozentrale (Helaba):
-- EUR100 million medium term note; series H159, due Dec. 14, 2015
-- EUR100 million medium term note; Series H158, due Dec. 17, 2015
Due to an administrative error, we erroneously rated these two issues as
senior unsecured debt, rather than grandfathered debt. We have now corrected
this error.
RATINGS CORRECTED
To From
Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale
EUR100 million medium-term note;
series H159, due Dec. 14, 2015 AA- A
EUR100 million medium-term note;
series H158, due Dec. 17, 2015 AA- A
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- GRE Criteria Review Of Six German And Austrian Banks' Grandfathered
Debt Results In Four Downgrades And Two Affirmations; Sept. 20, 2012
-- Banks: Rating Methodology and Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- General Criteria: Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And
Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010