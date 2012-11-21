(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 21 - The marked slowdown in loan growth in the Nigerian banking sector reduces the pressure on asset quality and capital, Fitch Ratings says. A more pedestrian pace of credit origination helps the banks avoid asset-quality problems and places less strain on capital.

We expect loan growth to be subdued until H213, as the market adjusts to the higher interest rates following the expiration of the interbank guarantee from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) last year. The higher interest rates reflect heightened lending risks in the inter-bank market and greater competition for funds. The 91-day Nigerian treasury bill yield jumped to the 13%-16% range in October 2011, having traded below 10% during the previous 12 months.

The high interest rates helped stabilise the currency but have dampened both loan supply and demand. Underlying credit, excluding loans sold to the Nigerian "bad bank" - the Asset Management Corporate of Nigeria (AMCON) - and write-offs, grew on average by a rapid 44% in 2011 for the banks we rate. By contrast, the annualised rate this year (based on the first nine months) averages 16%, below the rate of inflation-adjusted economic growth.

There are two notable outliers among the Fitch-rated banks in Nigeria. First Bank of Nigeria boosted its loan book by an annualised 30% in 9M12, reflecting a strategic shift to move up the risk curve and expand its franchise in the mid-corporate market. We believe First Bank's dominant domestic franchise and acceptable levels of capital will support its growth plans. A change in strategy also led Diamond Bank to rapidly expand its credit portfolios, with loans up by 51% on a comparable basis. Diamond's liquidity and capital positions are likely to come under strain as it expands into large corporate lending.

Other Nigerian banks are refraining from unnecessary risk-taking while the borrowers adjust to higher costs. High-quality corporate clients have been traditionally lucrative, as they provide banks with access to the clients' suppliers, distributors and employees. But many banks have been less active in this segment recently because the clients are used to borrowing at 10%-12%, which is lower than the return offered by government securities.

The stabilisation in credit growth reduces a build-up of risk so soon after the balance sheet clean-ups in 2010 and 2011 where NPLs were transferred to AMCON. Credit booms in Nigeria have historically involved a relaxation of underwriting standards and an accumulation in portfolio concentration for the banks. We believe a slower pace of loan growth lowers the risk of a relapse in NPLs.

In July 2009, a few months prior to the CBN's intervention in the banking system, the Nigerian central bank guaranteed all interbank transactions and foreign credit lines for nine months. The guarantees were extended to 31 December 2010, then twice again to June 2011 and September 2011. Thereafter, the guarantees were extended to end-2011, but limited to the banks that had met the recapitalisation deadline and, subsequently, banks that were taken over by AMCON.