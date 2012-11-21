(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength National (IFS) PT
Insurance MAIPARK Indonesia (MAIPARK) at 'BBB + (idn)' with a Stable Outlook.
The ratings reflect the growth of premiums MAIPARK stable, conservative investment
composition and level of statutory risk-based capitalization (RBC) is strong. Stable prospects
generally reflect Fitch's expectation that MAIPARK will continue to maintain a capital buffer
sufficient and adequate coverage retrosesi given its status as a national specialist reinsurance
for catastrophic risks in Indonesia.
MAIPARK premium growth likely to be supported by mandatory cession of property insurance
risk coverage of earthquake insurance companies in Indonesia, and by initiatives to expand its
product line. Premiums from mandatory cession accounts for about 96% of the total business of
the company at the end of August 2012. Gross premiums grew 31.6% yoy to IDR77.6bn in late August
2012.
MAIPARK investment portfolio remains highly liquid and conservative, with cash and time
deposits which make up about 95% of invested assets at the end of August 2012. Equity portfolio
is maintained at a minimum level, approximately 0.68% of the assets invested. The company
profile is also supported by strong capitalization with statutory RBC reached 749.81% at the end
of September 2012, compared with the regulatory minimum of 120%.
MAIPARK rating remains constrained by high business concentration risk with almost 100% of
the premium sourced from Indonesia earthquake insurance market. Dependence on coverage retrosesi
to reduce catastrophic exposure also makes it vulnerable to changes in the terms and conditions
retrosesi market.