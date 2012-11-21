Since its foundation in 2002, Adira Insurance market is growing rapidly, with the growth of the average annual premium of approximately 28% over the five years to 2011. Gross premiums grew 10% yoy to Rp1, 215bn at the end of September 2012, although under management projections. It is caused by a shift toward insurance premiums Islamic finance, as well as more stringent risk selection to improve underwriting results.

Fitch believes that the company's premium growth will hold steady, driven by the expansion of the non-motor business lines as well as strong support from the affiliates in the group Bank Danamon ('AA + (idn)' / Rating Watch Positive), a major shareholder of Adira Insurance. Premiums from non-motor business lines accounted for approximately 35% of the total premium by the end of September 2012.

Adira Insurance operational profitability supported by stable investment returns and prudent underwriting management with a combined ratio below 100% consistent. However, the claims ratio rose to 64% by the end of September 2012 from 53% at the end of 2011 due to the increased number of claims primarily from motor vehicle business lines. Management seeks to improve the claims ratio to renegotiate the terms and conditions of business, and withdraw from unprofitable business if necessary.

Adira Insurance investment portfolios remain conservative with cash and time deposits up 75% of the investment assets. Equity portfolios are also kept to a minimum at about 2% of invested assets at the end of September 2012. Fitch also considered the capitalization of the company remains strong with the ratio of risk-based capitalization (RBC) of 316%, much higher than the minimum requirement of 120% and is considered strong for the operational profile.

The main drivers for the increase in ranking including improved market position and successful diversification into non-motor insurance lines while still maintaining good operational profitability. The main drivers for the downgrade was the weaker level of capital to RBC ratio falls below 250% consistent and weaker underwriting margin with a combined ratio higher than 100%.