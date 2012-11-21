(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Harvest Prime Liquidity Money Market Fund's (Harvest
MMF) National Money Market Fund Rating at 'AAAmmf(chn)'. The fund is domiciled in China and is
managed by Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd. (Harvest)
The main drivers of the affirmation are:
-- The portfolio's overall credit quality and diversification
-- Short maturity profile
-- Minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risks
-- Strong overnight and one-week liquidity profiles
-- The capabilities and resources of Harvest as investment manager
The 'AAAmmf(chn)' rating is the highest that can be assigned in China and
indicates an extremely strong capacity to preserve principal and provide
shareholder liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity risk,
relative to all other short-term investments in China.
In line with Fitch's 'National Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria and
expectations for a 'AAAmmf(chn)' rating, the fund seeks to maintain a high
credit quality by investing exclusively in securities/counterparties with a
minimum international foreign currency issuer default rating of 'A-', or of
comparable credit quality by other global credit rating agencies. The fund will
also limit concentration risk arising from exposures to individual issuers and
counterparties.
As of 30 September 2012, the fund had CNY752m in total assets under management
and had 60.6% exposure to 'A+' rated assets and counterparties, equivalent to
the sovereign's international long-term foreign currency rating, 34.2% exposure
to 'A' rated assets and a remaining small exposure to time deposits with a
Chinese bank rated 'A-'.
The portfolio invested 44.7% in exchange-traded reverse repos, 15.9% in
short-term bonds, primarily PBOC notes, and 39.3% in time deposits and in cash
at its custodian.
The vast majority of the portfolio is therefore directly or indirectly exposed
to the Chinese sovereign's credit risk. However, if the sovereign's
international long-term foreign currency rating was downgraded, it is probable
that Harvest MMF's National Money Market Fund Rating would not be downgraded as
it could well continue to represent the lowest default risk available in China,
in line with Fitch's national scale rating approach.
The fund will seek to limit its interest rate and spread risk by limiting its
weighted average maturity (WAM) and weighted average final maturity (WAL) to 75
days and 120 days, respectively, consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf(xxx)' national
scale money market fund rating criteria. The fund's guidelines also restrict the
maturity of all investments to 397 days, other than policy bank floating rate
notes (FRNs) which may have maturities of up to 36 months within Fitch's
individual security maturity guidelines. As of 30 September 2012, the fund's WAM
was 24 days and WAL was 30 days.
The fund's investment restrictions are aimed at maintaining sufficient levels of
daily and weekly liquidity to meet investors' redemption requests. In line with
Fitch's rating criteria applicable to National Scale money market funds, the
fund invests approximately 10% over five working days of its total assets in
securities maturing overnight, and approximately 25% over seven days of its
total assets in securities maturing within seven days or assets recognised as
eligible as weekly liquidity.
Fitch views Harvest MMF's liquidity profile consistent with its requirements for
'AAAmmf(chn)' rated funds. The above limits were consistently exceeded to
reflect the current still more concentrated investor base.
Harvest MMF's objective is to provide capital stability, liquidity and income
through investment in a portfolio of high credit quality money market
instruments and short-term bonds.
Harvest is a Beijing-based sino-foreign fund management company offering a range
of funds and services. As at 30 September 2012, Harvest had CNY265.5bn assets
under management (USD41.9bn; EUR32.6bn) and is ranked second-largest mutual fund
manager in China. It is owned by China Credit Trust Co., Ltd. (40 %), a state
owned financial services company, by Lixin Investment Co., Ltd. (30%), a private
non-listed investment company and its foreign shareholder Deutsche Asset
Management (Asia) Limited (30%). Fitch views Harvest's investment management
capabilities, operational controls, financial and resource commitments and
compliance procedures as consistent with the 'AAAmmf(chn)' National MMF ratings.
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market
risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for
any key rating driver could cause the rating to be downgraded by Fitch. For
additional information about Fitch money market fund ratings guidelines, please
review the criteria referenced below.
To maintain the Money Market Fund rating, Fitch will seek weekly fund and
portfolio holdings information sent through an independent source at Harvest and
will conduct surveillance checks against its ratings guidelines