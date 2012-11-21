Nov 21 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Eurasia Drilling Co. -------------------------- 21-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB/Positive/B Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Oil and gas field
services, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Jun-2012 BB/B BB/B
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Russia-based oilfield services company Eurasia Drilling Co.
(EDC) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's
business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as
"significant."
The ratings are constrained by the cyclicality and competitiveness of the
oilfield services industry and EDC's dependence on the capital spending of oil
and gas companies. Furthermore, EDC has a relatively aged asset base, leading
to substantial investment needs, and faces risks from operating in Russia.
The ratings are supported, however, by EDC's long-standing relationship with
its main customer LUKoil OAO (BBB-/Positive/--), which is responsible for 61%
of revenues. This provides important barriers to entry, although it also
implies a degree of customer concentration. Other supportive rating factors
include currently favorable market conditions and lower volatility in Russia's
oilfield services market than in the global market. Furthermore, EDC is
improving the average age of its rig fleet, entering new markets with the
acquisition of drilling rigs and crews in Iraq in July 2012, expanding its
client base and mix of services, and demonstrating healthy credit metrics.
S&P base-case operating scenario
In our base-case scenario, we anticipate that EDC's revenues will rise by
10%-12% per year on average for the next two years, and could reach about $3.5
billion in 2013. This is primarily thanks to increasing demand for
conventional drilling, as well as expansion in the sidetracking segment
following the acquisition of assets from the world's largest oilfield services
provider Schlumberger Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1). Sidetracking activity had already
quadrupled in the first half of 2012 as compared with the corresponding period
of 2011.
We forecast EDC's EBITDA margin to remain healthy at 20%-25%. Our base-case
scenario foresees EBITDA increasing further to $700 million in 2012 and to
more than $800 million in 2013, compared with $600 million in 2011.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
Under our scenario, we forecast that in 2012, EDC's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA
ratio will stay at 0.5x. Adjusted debt could rise to $370 million in 2012 from
$268 million at year-end 2011, following increased financing for the capital
expenditures program, but fall thereafter because of a notable increase in
EBITDA generation capacity. We therefore forecast that EDC's leverage will
fall to about 0.2x in 2013-2014.
We expect slightly negative free operating cash flow of about $15 million in
2012, however increasing up to about $170 million in 2013. This reflects our
assumptions of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) of about $550 million-$600
million in 2012 and $650 million-$700 million in 2013, alongside substantial
capital spending of about $570 million in 2012 and about $500 million per year
afterwards. Dividend payments are expected to be moderate over the next few
years.
We forecast that EDC's gross reported debt will be about $580 million-$600
million by the end of 2012 and then decrease to about $370 million-$400
million by year-end 2013, from $753 million as of Dec. 31, 2011.
Liquidity
We assess EDC's liquidity as "adequate," as defined by our criteria. We
estimate EDC's ratio of potential sources to potential uses of liquidity at
about 1.2x for the 12 months starting July 1, 2012, and at 1.3x for the
subsequent 12 months. Liquidity is also supported by the company's prudent
risk management and sound relations with Russian banks.
As of July 1, 2012, we estimate EDC's liquidity needs over the following 12
months to be about $750 million, comprising:
-- Debt maturities of about $190 million;
-- Capital expenditures of about $500 million-$550 million;
-- Working capital outflows of about $20 million; and
-- A small acquisition of about $20 million.
We estimate EDC's liquidity sources for the same period to be about $900
million, including:
-- Surplus cash of about $271 million, excluding $50 million of cash that
we consider to be tied to the operations; and
-- FFO, which we estimate in our base-case credit scenario at about $600
million-$650 million, factoring in steady EBITDA growth.
EDC is subject to maintenance covenants under several of its bank loan
agreements. The strictest of the covenants limit the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio
to 2x and the interest coverage ratio to not less than 3x. We consider that
headroom for the April 1, 2012, test is robust and will remain so in the
future, with net debt to EBITDA closer to 0.5x under our base-case scenario.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could raise the rating
on EDC by one notch over the next 12 months if the company progressed
successfully with its expansion plans, resulting in a gradual increase of
EBITDA to $700 million-$800 million in 2012-2013 from $600 million in 2011.
This also assumes that conditions in the oil field services market in Russia
will stay positive over the medium term, supported by continuously high oil
prices despite increased global macroeconomic uncertainties.
Any upgrade will also be subject to EDC's ability to maintain what we consider
to be satisfactory profitability, with an EBITDA margin in the 20%-25% range.
It would also depend on EDC adhering to a prudent financial policy, with an
adjusted net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 1.0x under normal conditions,
rising temporarily to 1.5x in a downturn.
We could revise the outlook to stable if EDC's liquidity weakened or if the
company faced a severe cyclical downturn. We could also revise the outlook to
stable if EDC undertook an unexpectedly sizable debt-financed acquisition,
leading to adjusted net debt to EBITDA deteriorating to 2x or more, with no
near-term prospects for recovery.
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008