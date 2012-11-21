(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed China International Fund Management Money Market Fund's (CIFM MMF) National Money Market Fund Rating at 'AAAmmf(chn)'. The fund is domiciled in China and is managed by China International Fund Management Co., Ltd. (CIFM).

The main drivers of the affirmation are:

-- The portfolio's overall credit quality and diversification

-- Short maturity profile

-- Minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risks

-- Strong overnight and one-week liquidity profiles

-- The capabilities and resources of CIFM as investment manager

The 'AAAmmf(chn)' rating is the highest that can be assigned in China and indicates an extremely strong capacity to preserve principal and provide shareholder liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity risk, relative to all other short-term investments in China.

In line with Fitch's National Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria and expectations for a 'AAAmmf(chn)' rating, the fund seeks to maintain a high credit quality by investing exclusively in securities/counterparties with a minimum international rating of 'A-', or of comparable credit quality by other global credit rating agencies. The fund will also limit concentration risk arising from exposures to individual issuers and counterparties.

As of 30 September 2012, the fund had approximately CNY18.9bn in total assets under management and had 87.7% exposure to 'A+' rated assets and counterparties, equivalent to the sovereign's international long-term foreign currency issuer default rating, 2.7% exposure to 'A' rated assets and 9.6% exposure to assets rated 'A-'.

The portfolio was 45.5 % invested in exchange-traded reverse repos, 20.0% in sovereign debt or debt guaranteed by the sovereign, 17.9% in policy bank debt, 3.8% in commercial paper and 12.8% in time deposits and cash at its custodian.

The vast majority of the portfolio is directly or indirectly exposed to the Chinese sovereign's credit risk. However, if the sovereign's international long-term foreign currency rating was downgraded, it is probable that CIFM MMF's National Money Market Fund Rating would not be downgraded as it could well continue to represent the lowest default risk available in China, in line with Fitch's national scale rating approach.

The fund will seek to limit its interest rate and spread risk by limiting its weighted average maturity (WAM) and weighted average final maturity (WAL) to 75 days and 120 days, respectively, consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf(xxx)' national scale money market fund rating criteria. The fund's guidelines also restrict the maturity of all investments to 397 days, other than policy bank floating rate notes (FRNs) which may have maturities of up to 36 months within Fitch's individual security maturity guidelines. As of 30 September 2012, the fund's WAM was 61 days and WAL was 73 days.

The fund's investment restrictions are aimed at maintaining sufficient levels of daily and weekly liquidity to meet investors' redemption requests. In line with Fitch's rating criteria applicable to National Scale money market funds, the fund invests approximately 10% over five working days of its total assets in securities maturing overnight, and approximately 25% over seven days of its total assets in securities maturing within seven days or assets recognised as eligible as weekly liquidity.

CIFM MMF's overnight and weekly maturing positions and other highly liquid investments, provide a strong liquidity profile given its highly diversified investor base in the local context.

CIFM MMF's objective is to provide capital stability, liquidity and income through investment in a portfolio of high credit quality money market instruments and short-term bonds.

CIFM is a joint venture between JPMorgan Asset Management and Shanghai International Trust Co. As at 30 September 2012, CIFM managed total assets of CNY 55.1bn (USD8.8bn; EUR6.8bn). Fitch views CIFM's investment advisory capabilities, operational controls, financial and resource commitments and compliance procedures as consistent with the 'AAAmmf(chn)' National MMF ratings.

The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be downgraded by Fitch. For additional information about Fitch money market fund ratings guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below.

To maintain the Money Market Fund rating, Fitch will seek weekly fund and portfolio holdings information sent through an independent source at CIFM and will conduct surveillance checks against its ratings guidelines.

Shares of the CIFM MMF may be offered and sold only in China to (i) individuals who are Chinese citizens and residents, (ii) institutions legally organized in China and permitted by Chinese law and regulations to invest in open-end investment funds, and (iii) entities with "Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor" status in China."