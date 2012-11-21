Fidelity puts British boardroom paymasters on notice
LONDON, Feb 16 Fidelity International, one of the biggest investors in British companies, has proposed making powerful remuneration committee heads more accountable to shareholders.
Nov 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB-' long-term foreign currency issue rating to a global medium-term note (MTN) program of up to US$5 billion by the government of Mongolia (BB-/Stable/B), and to the proposed first drawdown of the program.
We have equalized the rating on the MTN program with our foreign currency sovereign rating on Mongolia. The bond under the MTN program represents direct unconditional obligations of the sovereign, and ranks equally with the government's other unsecured and unsubordinated debt obligations. The rating on the proposed drawdown of the program is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.
The first drawdown of the MTN program will be denominated in U.S. dollars, with principal and interest payments being made in the same currency. We expect the government to use most of the proceeds for infrastructure and utility projects.
The ratings on Mongolia reflect the country's underdeveloped, resource-driven economy and its weak policy environment. The economy's strong medium-term growth prospects and low general government debt and interest expenses temper these weaknesses.
LONDON, Feb 16 Top AstraZeneca shareholder Woodford Investment Management said on Wednesday it had added to its stake in the pharmaceutical firm and was confident in its growth outlook.
ZURICH, Feb 16 Wealthy clients in 2016 pulled out almost $30 billion of untaxed assets from three of the world's biggest private banks, UBS, Credit Suisse and Julius Baer, taking advantage of government programmes letting them pay tax on undeclared money.