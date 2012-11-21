Nov 21 - U.S. CREL CDO delinquencies registered their first increase since June of this
year, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.
October delinquencies rose to 12.2% up from 11.6% in October. New delinquent assets in
October consisted of five matured balloon loans, four credit impaired securities, and two term
defaults. Conversely, assets that are no longer delinquent included four recently extended
matured balloons, two assets disposed of at losses, and one CMBS asset that is no longer
considered credit impaired.
In October, asset managers reported approximately $47 million in realized principal losses
from the disposal of three assets, which had minimal recoveries. The largest reported loss was
$24 million related to the write down of a preferred equity position on a large office portfolio
located throughout Southern California.
Additional information is available in Fitch's weekly e-newsletter, 'U.S. CMBS Market
Trends', which also contains recent rating actions and an overview of newly released CMBS
research, including Fitch presales and Focus reports. The link below enables market participants
to sign up to receive future issues of the E-newsletter:
