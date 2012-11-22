(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 22 -
Summary analysis -- CITIC Group Corp. ----------------------------- 22-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: China
Foreign currency BBB+/Stable/A-2 Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 169397
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Nov-2010 --/-- BBB+/A-2
02-Nov-2009 --/-- BBB/A-2
Rationale
The rating on CITIC Group Corp. (CITIC) reflects our opinion that there is a
"very high" likelihood that the government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+;
cnAAA/cnA-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support if
CITIC comes under financial distress. The rating on CITIC is four notches
above its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bb'.
We view CITIC as a government-related entity (GRE). In accordance with our
criteria for GREs, our view of a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary
government support is based on our assessment of CITIC's following
characteristics:
-- "Very important" role to the government. In our view, CITIC continues
to assume some quasi policy role even though its diverse businesses are mostly
commercially driven. The company is a key player in the overseas engineering
contracting business under the Chinese government's bilateral agreements with
many developing countries. This role has facilitated China's economic
cooperation with these countries and contributed to its national strategy of
securing overseas natural resources. CITIC also plays a visible role in
overseas investment in natural resources, as illustrated by its investment in
oil assets in Kazakhstan and iron ore mining projects in Australia.
-- "Very strong" link with the government. CITIC remains solely owned by
the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and its operations are subject to various
government interventions. The government directly approves CITIC's articles of
incorporation, appoints its senior management, and oversees its business and
financial activities. Nonetheless, we believe the government intends to
further commercialize CITIC. While this would leave the government as CITIC's
controlling shareholder, the company's operational autonomy could increase.
On a stand-alone basis, the rating reflects CITIC's solid market position in
selected businesses, adequate liquidity, and continued good profitability. The
company's high financial leverage at some of its key nonfinancial operations
and embedded volatilities in the financial performances of its cyclical
businesses offset these strengths. The holding company's below-average
information disclosure and inadequate risk management capability also
constrain the rating. The SACP of CITIC is one-notch below CITIC's group
credit profile (GCP), reflecting structural subordination of the claims of its
creditors because CITIC is largely a non-operating holding company.
CITIC is one of the most diversified conglomerates in China. It has a solid
market position in banking, securities brokerage, asset management, property
development, engineering contracting, and an array of manufactured products,
including heavy machinery and special steels. The financial segment is the
largest contributor to CITIC's business. The group's 62%-owned China CITIC
Bank Co. Ltd. (CNCB; not rated), the seventh-largest commercial bank in China
by assets, represents about 82.1% of the group's consolidated assets and 53.4%
of its consolidated total equity. Nonetheless, CITIC's nonfinancial operations
remain significant, at more than 30% of its consolidated operating profits and
about 40% of its consolidated total equity.
Vast business diversification has contributed to CITIC's good and stable
profitability in recent years. The strong performance of its financial
businesses, in particular its banking operations, has largely offset
significant volatilities in earnings at some of its key nonfinancial
subsidiaries, including CITIC Pacific Ltd. (CPL: BB+/Negative/--; cnBBB/--)
and CITIC Resources Holdings (CRH: BB/Stable/--; cnBBB-/--). The ratio of core
earnings to average adjusted assets for the consolidated group was 1.91% in
2011, compared with 2% in 2010 and 1.48% in 2009.
Nonetheless, CITIC's financial performance has shown signs of weakening in the
first half of 2012, with the annualized core earnings ratio at 1.47% for the
period. We believe the company's profitability could decline further in the
next two years if the economic uncertainties at home and abroad start to
concurrently weigh on its predominantly pro-cyclical businesses, especially
banking. A major portion of the group's operations, including banking,
property development, mining and steel-making, are in cyclical industries. The
group is therefore significantly exposed to economic slowdowns despite its
business diversity.
CITIC's overall moderate capitalization masks high gearing at its major
nonfinancial subsidiaries. CITIC's financial leverage at the holding company
level is modest, while its financial services operations are reasonably
capitalized in a domestic context. At the end of June 2012, the holding
company's debt leverage ratio was 27.5% and its double leverage ratio was
97.4%. This was partly due to the benefits of the holding company's asset
revaluation in the course of its organizational restructuring and shareholding
reforms in 2011.