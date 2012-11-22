BRIEF-Goldfields Money appoints Malcolm Cowell as chief financial officer
* Appointment of Malcolm Cowell to position of chief financial officer
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 22 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- HeidelbergCement AG ------------------------------------ 22-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Nonmetallic
mineral
products, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Nov-2012 NR/NR NR/NR
18-Mar-2011 BB/B BB/B
13-Jan-2010 BB-/B BB-/B
15-Oct-2009 B+/B B+/B
06-Mar-2009 B-/B B-/B
09-Jan-2009 B+/B B+/B
21-Nov-2008 BB-/B BB-/B
24-Oct-2008 BB+/B BB+/B
===============================================================================
* Appointment of Malcolm Cowell to position of chief financial officer
Feb 13 Australian shares are set to inch higher on Monday, mirroring Wall Street, with miners poised to rise due to strong gains in iron ore prices. Chinese iron ore futures jumped nearly 8 percent on Friday to their highest in three years. They were buoyed by news that January imports surged in a sign of a sharp uptick in demand from steel mills as the world's second-biggest economy picked up steam. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent
* Record profit after tax for year of $123.4 million or 27.42 cents per share