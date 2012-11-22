(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed New Zealand-based Southsure Assurance Ltd's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB' with Stable Outlook.

The rating rationale for Southsure includes the strength of its relationship with parent Southland Building Society (SBS, trading as 'SBS Bank'; Long-Term Issuer Default Rating 'BBB'/Stable Outlook), which results in a one notch uplift from Southsure's stand-alone assessment.

Southsure's total equity of NZD4.4m at 31 March 2012 (FYE12), compared with NZD215m for the consolidated group, would suggest that there is ample ability within the group to provide support to Southsure should it be required. Fitch does however believe that such a requirement is remote given the stand-alone strength of Southsure, namely adequate reinsurance arrangements that reduce underwriting exposure, a conservative approach to investments and a solid individual level of capitalisation for its risk profile. Southsure has no debt, and internal management projections indicate that it should be able to generate sufficient capital to meet increased regulatory requirements before FYE13. Despite these strengths, the insurer's low absolute level of capital makes the company relatively more susceptible to remote operational risks or changes in the external operating environment.

Southsure's business model relies on the group's distribution network although the company has been active in exploring distribution channels outside the group network. A subdued credit growth environment has resulted in premium growth of only 0.5% in FYE12 although diversification into distributing third party non-life insurance products has proven successful for the company. During FYE12 commissions from sales of non-life insurance products increased 37% to NZD497,000. In spite of lower top line growth Southsure has continued to produce consistently strong operating performances. In FYE12 and also as an average over the last five years Southsure produced a return on average equity and pre-tax return on average assets (ROAA) of 31% and 13%, respectively.

With SBS structured as a mutual, Fitch believes group strategy is strongly aligned with member interests, which have promoted a high level of conservatism. SBS representation on the Southsure board supports robust corporate governance and a prudent approach to risk management. By way of example, insurance liabilities are backed by a low-risk and highly liquid investment portfolio, mainly cash and bank deposits. At the same time adequate reinsurance protection exists under a long-standing relationship which, although posing some concentration risk, dates back to 1991 and has helped develop the business.

A key upgrade trigger for Southsure would be an upgrade in SBS's rating although this is considered unlikely given its size and geographic concentration. A positive rating action may also result from the implementation of New Zealand's new prudential regime, as a result of whichFitch expects to modify its classification of the regulatory environment in New Zealand. The stronger capital regime in conjunction with policyholder priority through the use of a statutory funds structure could lead to a one-notch uplift in the IFS rating.

Conversely, Southsure's rating would face downward pressure should SBS's credit profile deteriorate. While SBS's rating constrains Southsure on the upside, an unexpected deterioration in Southsure's stand-alone credit profile could lead to a downgrade, widening the rating differential on the downside. For example the franchise may be negatively impacted in the unlikely event that Southsure could no longer access the reinsurance market, or access to the group's distribution channels was constrained.

Southsure was established in 1987 as a majority-owned subsidiary of SBS, New Zealand's largest building society, which started its operations in 1869. Southsure specialises in providing life, disability and credit insurance, with products being predominantly distributed through SBS and SBS's finance company subsidiary, Finance Now.