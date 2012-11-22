BRIEF-Goldfields Money appoints Malcolm Cowell as chief financial officer
* Appointment of Malcolm Cowell to position of chief financial officer
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 22 -
Overview
-- Vinacomin's financial risk profile is weakening due to the company's large capital spending and the declining profitability of its coal operations.
-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on the Vietnam-based mining company to 'B+' from 'BB-' and the stand-alone credit profile to 'b+' from 'bb-'.
-- We are also affirming our 'axBB' long-term ASEAN regional scale rating on Vinacomin.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Vinacomin's financial risk profile will stabilize at weaker levels over the next two years.
Rating Action
On Nov. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Vietnam-based Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding Corp. Ltd. (Vinacomin) to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'axBB' long-term ASEAN regional scale rating on the company.
Feb 13 Australian shares are set to inch higher on Monday, mirroring Wall Street, with miners poised to rise due to strong gains in iron ore prices. Chinese iron ore futures jumped nearly 8 percent on Friday to their highest in three years. They were buoyed by news that January imports surged in a sign of a sharp uptick in demand from steel mills as the world's second-biggest economy picked up steam. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent
* Record profit after tax for year of $123.4 million or 27.42 cents per share