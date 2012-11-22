Nov 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected rating of 'BBB(EXP)' to the GBP 5.25% unsubordinated bond due June 2019 (ISIN XS0859261520) expected to be issued by Tullett Prebon plc and guaranteed by TP Holdings Limited, an intermediate holding company within the group.

Fitch expects the bond proceeds to be used very largely to refinance GBP90m of existing bank borrowings, of which GBP30m mature in Q113 and the remainder in Q114. The bond should not therefore increase the group's overall financial indebtedness. TP Holdings Limited is the obligor of the group's bank borrowings and also guarantees the group's existing unsubordinated bond.

RATING RATIONALE AND SENSITIVITIES

The bond is rated in line with Tullett Prebon's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and the rating is driven by, and thus sensitive to, the same considerations that drive that IDR. The main rating drivers relevant to Tullett Prebon and to the interdealer broker industry in general are outlined in "Fitch Takes Rating Actions on 4 Interdealer Brokers", dated 6 July 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com

As Tullett Prebon's ratings are sensitive to its overall level of indebtedness, its IDR and senior bond ratings could be downgraded if the bond proceeds are not used very largely to refinance existing indebtedness. As also noted in the abovementioned commentary, Tullett Prebon's ratings could be sensitive to a more material deterioration in earnings and margins, especially if this triggered a sustained increase in leverage (for example, gross debt/EBITDA back above 2x). This might arise due to a major acquisition or if Fitch's assumptions of EBITDA resilience were to change, for example due to an inability to offset broad regulatory challenges and revenue or cost pressures. Other triggers for a downgrade would be diversification into higher risk business lines or a major reputational risk event.

An upgrade is unlikely at this time, given the tough operating environment and regulatory challenges.