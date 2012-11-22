At the same time, we have:

-- Lowered our ratings on TDA CAM 8 and TDA CAM 9's class B and C notes; and

-- Lowered our rating on TDA CAM 10's class B notes (see list below).

These four Banco CAM-originated transactions rely on three counterparties:

-- The swap provider which is Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA; BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3), which is currently not eligible for this role.

-- The guaranteed investment contract (GIC) provider--the Spanish branch of Barclays Bank PLC (A+/Negative/A-1)--which is eligible for this role.

-- The reinvestment account provider, which is Bank of Spain, which we assume to have the same rating as the European Central Bank (ECB; AAA/Stable/A-1+).

In the case of TDA CAM 10, currently CECA as the reinvestment account provider, is not eligible and Bank of Spain will soon replace it. Today's CreditWatch placements rely on this replacement.

On March 29, 2012, we lowered our long-term rating to BBB/Stable/A-2 from A-/Watch Neg/A-2 on Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA; BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3), the swap provider for TDA CAM 7, 8, 9, and 10 (see "Spain's Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA) Downgraded To 'BBB' On Bank Criteria Change; Outlook Stable"). The downgrade of CECA to below the level required by the transaction documents triggered the remedy periods established in the swap documents for these transactions.

More than 60 days have elapsed since our March 29, 2012 downgrade of CECA and the swap counterparty has taken no remedy actions. Therefore, we have placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the classes of notes in TDA CAM 7, 8, 9, and 10, which are above the issuer credit rating (ICR) on the swap counterparty.

These CreditWatch placements do not imply that the period for the execution of the remedy actions has been extended, rather, it will allow us to perform further analysis to evaluate the exposure of these four transactions to the swaps.

To determine how much support the four transactions gain from the swaps, we will perform further analysis on these transactions, considering the latest performance developments that we have observed. As well as the CreditWatch placements that we have made today, we have noted increasing defaults in some of the transactions to levels that could result in the breach of interest deferral triggers.

TDA CAM 8

The level of cumulative defaults over the original portfolio balance has increased to 5.82% in September 2012 from 4.22% in September 2011. The interest deferral triggers for the class B and C notes are 6.5% and 4.5%, respectively. In the case of the class C notes, the trigger was breached in December 2011, but we consider that it can be repaid because there is still 67.63% of the reserve fund outstanding. However, the class B trigger is likely to be breached. Given the increasing risk of potential defaults on these notes, we have lowered our ratings on TDA CAM 8's class B and C notes.

TDA CAM 9

The level of cumulative defaults over the original portfolio balance has increased from to 9.04% in September 2012 from 6.65% in September 2011. The interest deferral triggers for the class B and C notes are 9.5% and 5.1%, respectively. In the case of the class C notes, the trigger was breached in July 2010, but this class defaulted on its interest payment for the first time on the Oct. 29, 2012 payment date as there was no reserve fund left. The class B trigger is likely to be breached. We have therefore lowered our ratings on TDA CAM 9's class B and C notes.

TDA CAM 10

The level of cumulative defaults over the original portfolio balance has increased to 11.77% in August 2012 from 8.97% in August 2011. The interest deferral triggers for the class B and C notes are 10% and 6.75%, respectively.In both cases, the triggers were breached--in July 2010 for the class C notes and in February 2012 for the class B notes. However, given that currently the reserve fund is at 36.08% of its required level, interest on these classes of notes is being paid. Given the increasing risk of a potential default on these notes, we have today lowered our rating on the class B notes. The class C notes are unaffected as they are currently rated 'D (sf)' due to a previous interest payment default.

TDA CAM 7, 8, 9, and 10 are Spanish residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions, backed by a static portfolio of RMBS granted to individuals to purchase residential properties. The transactions are originated by Banco CAM S.A.U., which merged with Banco de Sabadell S.A. (BB/Watch Neg/B) in December 2011.

