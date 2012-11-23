(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 23 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk. ------------ 23-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia
Primary SIC: Chemical
preparations,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Oct-2009 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Indonesia-based petrochemical producer PT Chandra Asri
Petrochemical Tbk. (CAP) reflects the cyclical nature of the commodity
chemicals business, volatile feedstock costs, and the company's limited
operational diversity. CAP's leading market position in Indonesia, favorable
medium-term domestic demand, cost advantages from its domestic vertically
integrated facilities, and moderate leverage partly offset the above
weaknesses. We assess the company business risk profile as "weak" and its
financial risk profile as "aggressive."
We expect CAP's financial performance in 2012 to be weak because olefin and
polyolefin prices remain subdued and raw material costs are elevated. We
estimate the company's EBITDA margin to decline to about 1% (EBITDA of
US$25million-US$30 million) in 2012, from 4% in 2011. We expect its
debt-to-EBITDA ratio to climb to more than 10x for the year, from about 3.3x
in 2011.
Polyolefin spreads will recover modestly in 2013, in our opinion. This, along
with a ramp-up in CAP's butadiene facility should result in the company's
EBITDA margin increasing toward 3% in 2013 and its debt-to-EBITDA ratio
improving to 4.0x-4.5x. We forecast CAP's ratio of funds from operations (FFO)
to debt at 15%-20% in 2013. Interest cost savings along with improved EBITDA
should however translate into EBITDA interest coverage of 3.5x-4.0x in 2013,
commensurate with our expectation for the rating. This is an improvement from
our estimate of EBITDA interest coverage of about 1.0x in 2012. Our base-case
financial projections assume about US$30 million in residual capital spending
in 2013 and no further debt-funded capacity expansion in CAP's petrochemical
business in 2013 and 2014.
CAP's refinancing of its US$185 million outstanding bonds in October 2012 with
lower cost bank loans supports the company's liquidity, in our view. While
absolute debt should increase by about US$30 million, the refinancing improves
CAP's debt maturity profile, with minimal amortization over the next 24
months. We also estimate that the company will save about US$15 million a year
in interest expenses. CAP also negotiated a relaxation of its interest service
coverage covenant to 1.75x from 2.0x in October 2012, which provides an
adequate buffer under this covenant in the current weak operating environment.
Liquidity
CAP's liquidity is "adequate," as defined by our criteria. Given the cyclical
nature of its business, the company's cash flows are highly volatile.
Nevertheless, we expect CAP's sources of liquidity, including cash and
available facilities, to exceed its uses by about 1.2x or more in the next 12
months. Our assessment of CAP's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- Liquidity sources include US$103.8 million of cash and cash
equivalents as of Sept. 30, 2012. We also include FFO of US$30 million-US$40
million over the next 12 months.
-- We believe liquidity sources will remain positive even if EBITDA
declines by 15%, given the large proportion of cash on the company's balance
sheet.
-- Liquidity needs include about US$10 million in short-term debt and
about US$103,000 in finance lease obligations.
-- We also factor in capital expenditure of about US$30 million-US$40
million in 2013.
Outlook
The stable outlook on CAP reflects our expectation that the company's
profitability and cash flow adequacy will improve in 2013.
We may lower the rating if CAP's cash flow deteriorates significantly such
that its FFO-to-debt ratio is below 15%. This could happen if: (1) CAP's
margin is weaker than we expect, with gross profit per ton of petrochemical
products sold, excluding depreciation and amortization, below US$60 for more
than 12 months; or (2) the company's debt-funded capital spending exceeds our
expectation.
We may raise the rating if CAP improves its business risk profile--such that
it can mitigate the cyclicality in its business--and maintains its financial
risk profile. The improvement could include a diversification in markets and
products with independent business cycles and different end markets, and a
reduction in site concentration risk.