(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 23 -
Summary analysis -- Sound Global Ltd. ----------------------------- 23-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: China
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-May-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$150 mil 11.875% nts due 08/10/2017 B+ 19-Jul-2012
Rationale
The rating on Sound Global Ltd. reflects the company's exposure to
intensifying competition in China's highly fragmented wastewater treatment
industry. Sound Global's limited revenue base and the risks from the company's
overseas engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects also
constrain the rating. Favorable industry prospects, and Sound Global's revenue
visibility, track record, and low debt leverage temper these weaknesses. We
assess the company's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk
profile as "aggressive."
We expect the competition in China's water and wastewater treatment industry
to increase over the next 12-24 months. Sound Global's revenue base and
privately owned status could limit its ability to compete with large
government-related entities with better access to capital and close
relationships with local governments. Local governments are the main customers
of water and wastewater treatment projects. A significant portion of these
projects uses the build, operate, and transfer (BOT) model, which requires
significant capital investment upfront.
Sound Global is likely to face heightened country risk, execution risk, and
project concentration risk when it expands to overseas EPC projects. The
company has a limited record in overseas EPC projects; it has undertaken two
such projects in the past three years. Overseas EPC projects also tend to be
larger than domestic ones in terms of contract value. Sound Global aims to
engage in one or two overseas EPC projects every year to sharpen its execution
capability.
Strong policy support from the Chinese government is likely to boost demand
for the country's water and wastewater treatment industry. The government has
planned significant investments and tightened water discharge standards to
address severe water shortage and water pollution. We expect water and
wastewater treatment solution providers, such as Sound Global, to benefit
from: (1) an increase in treatment capacity in both urban and rural areas; (2)
an upgrade of existing treatment facilities to meet tightened discharge
standards; and (3) the governments' and industrial corporations' outsourcing
of operations and management of treatment facilities.
In our view, Sound Global's backlog of EPC projects provides good revenue
visibility for the next 12-24 months. Recently, the company won several
projects including sewage treatment plant network projects in 14 rural areas
in Siyang county and a BOT project in municipal wastewater treatment upgrading
in Hangcheng city in Shaanxi province. Sound Global's order backlog remains
stable. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the order book has a contract value of about
Chinese renminbi (RMB) 2.6 billion. The company's record in domestic EPC
projects and its integrated platform--including design, manufacturing, as well
as operation and management--help to moderate industry competition.
In our base-case scenario, we expect Sound Global to continue to grow over the
next two years. We also expect the company's ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA
to be about 2.5x-3.0x in the next 12 months. Nevertheless, the ratio could
temporarily and slightly exceed 3x if Sound Global cannot effectively buy back
its outstanding convertible notes of RMB622 million as of Sept. 30, 2012, from
the secondary market. Still, considering the company's large cash position, we
expect its debt repayment ability in the next 12 months to remain adequate.
Sound Global's EPC businesses do not require high cash expenditure. The
company tends to maintain high cash balance that can sustain its growth in the
BOT business. It also has some flexibility to manage the growth in BOT
projects and cash flow adequacy.
Liquidity
Sound Global's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our criteria. We expect
the company's sources of liquidity to cover its uses by more than 1.2x in the
next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and
assumptions:
-- Sources of liquidity include cash and funds from operations of RMB479
million.
-- As of Sept. 30, 2012, Sound Global has cash and cash equivalent of
about RMB2,617.8 million, short-term loans of about RMB345.9 million, and
outstanding convertible notes of RMB622 million.
-- Uses of liquidity include planned capital expenditure, working capital
needs, and debt repayments. The company will also need funds for dividend
distribution.
-- We expect net sources to remain positive even if EBITDA declines by
15%.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Sound Global will maintain a
stable to steadily rising backlog of domestic EPC projects. We also expect
prospects for the water and wastewater treatment industry to remain favorable.
A steadily growing business and consistent financial management are also
likely to help the company maintain its financial risk profile.
We could lower the rating if any of the following occurs:
-- Sound Global's backlog of EPC projects significantly deteriorates.
This could happen if newcomers or large peers become aggressive in expanding
market share. Difficulty in obtaining external funding for its BOT projects
could also lower the company's backlog of EPC projects.
-- Sound Global's financial strength weakens significantly such that its
ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA is more than 4x for a sustained period.
A significant increase in the company's debt and its inability to maintain
steady business growth could cause such deterioration.
-- Sound Global's funding capability weakens materially due to
heightening risks in overseas EPC projects.
The likelihood of an upgrade in the next 12 months is limited. Nevertheless,
we could raise the rating if: (1) Sound Global expands its revenue base while
maintaining its fair diversification and current leverage; (2) the company
builds up its record in overseas EPC projects; and (3) it significantly
increases the share of recurring revenue to total revenue.
