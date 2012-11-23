(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 23 -

Overview

-- We now see higher economic risk for banks operating in Spain following the rapid deterioration of the sovereign's creditworthiness, which has been reflected in our rating actions on Spain, including our recent two-notch downgrade.

-- In our view Spanish banks face increased credit risk as Spain's weakening economy, public sector cuts, austerity measures, and high unemployment will likely hamper the creditworthiness and resilience of public and private sector borrowers.

-- In light of the higher credit risk in the economy we believe iberCaja's capital position has deteriorated according to our methodology.

-- We are therefore lowering our long- and short-term ratings on iberCaja to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3' and removing them from CreditWatch negative.

-- Following our revision of iberCaja's stand-alone credit profile to 'bb+' from 'bbb-', we are also lowering our issue ratings on iberCaja's senior unsecured debt to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and its nondeferrable subordinated debt (not included in iberCaja's recent tender offer) to 'BB-' from 'BB+' and removing them from CreditWatch negative.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view of potential pressures on the bank's stand-alone creditworthiness, and therefore on the ratings, in the context of the difficult operating and economic environment.

Rating Action

On Nov. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Spanish savings bank iberCaja Banco S.A.(iberCaja) to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. At the same time, we removed these ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them on March 5, 2012. The outlook is negative.

We also lowered our issue ratings on iberCaja's senior unsecured debt to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and its nondeferrable subordinated debt (not included in iberCaja's recent tender offer) to 'BB-' from 'BB+' and removed them from CreditWatch negative, where we placed them on March 5, 2012.