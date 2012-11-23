(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 23 -
Overview
-- We now see higher economic risk for banks operating in Spain following
the rapid deterioration of the sovereign's creditworthiness, which has been
reflected in our rating actions on Spain, including our recent two-notch
downgrade.
-- In our view Spanish banks face increased credit risk as Spain's
weakening economy, public sector cuts, austerity measures, and high
unemployment will likely hamper the creditworthiness and resilience of public
and private sector borrowers.
-- Spanish savings bank Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA)
transferred most of its assets and liabilities to newly created CECABANK S.A.
(Cecabank) on Nov. 12, 2012.
-- We believe that the weak economic conditions will likely pressure
profitability, asset quality, and the capital strength of Spanish financial
institutions. These include not only the former CECA's and Cecabank's main
clients but also their controlling owners, and therefore providers of
financial assistance if needed.
-- We are therefore lowering our long- and short-term ratings on CECA to
'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3', removing them from CreditWatch negative, and
withdrawing them at the issuer's request. Subsequently we are assigning our
'BB+/B' counterparty credit ratings to Cecabank.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that the difficult economic and
operating conditions in Spain could lead to a deterioration of Cecabank's
stand-alone credit profile and a lowering of the ratings.
Rating Action
On Nov. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and
short-term counterparty credit ratings on Spain-based Confederacion Espanola
de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA) to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. At the same time, we
removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we
placed them on Oct. 15, 2012.
We then withdrew the ratings at the issuer's request. The outlook on CECA at
the time of withdrawal was negative.
Subsequently we assigned our 'BB+/B' counterparty credit ratings to CECABANK
S.A. (Cecabank), a newly created commercial bank following the transfer by
CECA to Cecabank of most of CECA's assets and liabilities. The outlook is
negative.
Rationale
In the context of the ongoing restructuring of the Spanish savings bank
sector, and in line with the steps already taken by most savings banks, CECA
has created a bank (CECABANK S.A.; Cecabank) to which it transferred
practically all of its assets and liabilities on Nov. 12, 2012. Cecabank is
89% owned by CECA and 11% by the savings banks--the previous holders of the
"cuotas participativas" of CECA--which have been converted into shares. The
bank will undertake CECA's previous operating activities as a service provider
to Spain's savings banks.
The rating action follows our review of the wider implications for economic
and industry risk in the Spanish banking sector of our two-notch downgrade of
the Kingdom of Spain (BBB-/Negative/A-3) on Oct. 10, 2012. We believe banks
operating in Spain face higher credit risk, not only from their increasing
exposure to a weaker public sector, but also owing to a riskier, less
resilient private sector, which will suffer the effects of the economic
recession, austerity measures, and high unemployment.
To reflect the higher credit risk we now see in the Spanish market we lowered
our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) for Spain to group '6'
from '5' and revised our economic risk score, a component of the BICRA, to '7'
from '6' (see "Various Rating Actions On Spanish Banks Due To Rising Economic
Risks," published Nov. 23, 2012).
Consequently, we also revised down our anchor, the starting point for our
ratings on financial institutions operating primarily in Spain, to 'bb+' from
'bbb-', as is the case with the former CECA and Cecabank.
As reflected in the lower anchor, we believe the weak economic conditions will
likely pressure profitability, asset quality, and the capital strength of
Spanish financial institutions. These include not only the former CECA's and
Cecabank's main clients, but also their controlling owners and therefore
providers of financial assistance if needed.
The lowering of the anchor triggered the lowering of our assessment of the
former CECA's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bb+' from 'bbb-', which in
turn led us to lower the ratings prior to the withdrawal. We have also
assigned a 'bb+' SACP to Cecabank.
We have also reviewed the funding and liquidity scores of Spanish banks,
aiming to differentiate to a greater extent our assessments of these factors
for the banks, in line with the approach we communicated earlier this year
(see "ECB's Funding "Bazooka" Gives Eurozone Banks Time To Reshape Their
Business Models And Balance Sheets," published on Feb. 29, 2012, and
"CreditWatch Actions On Four Spanish Banks On Potential Implications Of State
Recapitalization," published on Aug. 7, 2012). Following this review, we have
maintained our "average" funding and "adequate" liquidity assessments on CECA
and also applied these to Cecabank. As opposed to Spanish retail banks, the
former CECA has no debt issues placed in the market. We therefore believe that
the former CECA's relatively high reliance on ECB funding compared with other
Spanish banks is largely opportunistic and driven by profitability
considerations rather than by funding profile imbalances.
We have maintained our views of the former CECA's "adequate" business
position, "adequate" capital and earnings, and "average" risk position, which
are also applicable to Cecabank.