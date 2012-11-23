(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 23 -
Summary analysis -- Israel (State of) ----------------------------- 23-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Israel
Local currency AA-/Stable/A-1+
Foreign currency A+/Stable/A-1 Primary SIC: Sovereign
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Sep-2011 AA-/A-1+ A+/A-1
27-Nov-2007 AA-/A-1+ A/A-1
Rationale
The sovereign credit ratings on the State of Israel reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services' view of Israel's economic policy flexibility as a result of consistent growth and
careful macroeconomic management. Despite a weak global economic environment and a temporary
economic slowdown in 2012 and 2013, in the medium term, Israel should regain stronger external
indicators. Furthermore, we consider that the production of natural gas by the middle of the
decade is likely to further increase the economy's efficiency, as well as strengthen its fiscal
and external positions.
Our ratings on Israel are supported by our view of its prosperous and resilient economy,
strong institutions, ongoing fiscal consolidation, and robust external performance. The ratings
are constrained by significant geopolitical risks, partially offset by U.S. support, and its
still-sizable general government debt burden, currently at 75% of GDP.
Notably, we assume that Israel maintains a growth rate higher than its peers; we estimate
that Israel's per capita growth rate will average 1.8% from 2012-2015. This is high for an
economy with a GDP per capita of more than $30,000, and reflects rising investment and improving
competitiveness.
While the government has been forced to revise its original budget deficit targets in light
of revenue shortfalls, in our view, the political consensus for containing public debt remains
intact. This can be seen by the austerity measures passed in September 2012, which contained a
mix of tax increases and expenditure cuts in order to limit the 2012 fiscal deficit at 4.0% of
GDP, a target we believe will be met. Moreover, for the first few months of 2013, the 2012
budget will apply, in effect imposing a contractionary budget, and, assuming that similar
policymaking priorities will follow the 2013 elections, we estimate an average deficit of 2.8%
of GDP from 2013-2015. This should lead to marginal debt reduction, with general government debt
only declining by 4% of GDP by 2015 to reach 70.6% of GDP.
For the most part, we do not consider the sovereign to be exposed to significant contingent
liabilities from the financial system. However, we recognize downside risks stemming from
spillover effects from some highly-leveraged holding companies of Israeli conglomerates, whose
dividend incomes from operating companies have markedly fallen this year. Risks could also come
from a rapid appreciation in housing prices, which could spill over to broader price increases.
That said, we believe that the Israeli banking sector is adequately regulated and capitalized by
international standards.
Israel's external position remains sound, even though we forecast the first current account
deficit in ten years. Despite estimated current account deficits of -0.7% and -0.2% of GDP in
2012 and 2013, respectively, the history of surpluses since 2003 has ensured a comfortable
narrow net asset position of 18% of current account receipts (CARs). The surpluses, along with
net FDI and portfolio equity inflows, also contributed to sizable foreign exchange reserves,
which we estimate at just over eight months of current account payments by the end of 2012.
Gross external financing needs in 2012 (current account payments, amortization of long-term
debt, plus stock of short-term external debt) account for 85% of the Bank of Israel's reserves
plus CARs, a level that is expected to remain flat in the coming years.
We consider that Israel's geopolitical situation continues to pose serious constraints on
the credit rating on the country. The recent conflict in Gaza highlighted Israel's traditionally
problematic relations with its Palestinianneighbors. This is further complicated by lawlessness
on the shared border with Egypt, turmoil in Syria, and radicalized domestic groups eager to
provoke confrontation. Any significant armed conflict could have a negative impact on the
ratings if it deters investment, weakens the economy's growth potential, and strains fiscal
flexibility.
Our local currency rating is one notch above the foreign currency rating because monetary
flexibility and the substantial local currency debt market provide, in our opinion, slightly
better capacity to service shekel-denominated debt issued in the domestic market. Our transfer
and convertibility (T&C) assessment expresses our view of the likelihood of the sovereign
restricting access to foreign exchange needed by Israel-based non-sovereign issuers for debt
service as moderately lower than the likelihood of the sovereign defaulting on its foreign
currency obligations. While there are few foreign exchange restrictions, they could be used more
extensively in a severe downside scenario, as has been the case in the past.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Israel's governmental consensus about
containing public debt will remain intact despite budgetary pressures and upcoming elections. We
could consider raising our ratings on Israel if itmakes material progress in defusing external
security risks, as such progress would have positive repercussions on domestic stability,
economic growth, and investor confidence.
Conversely, we believe that any significant setback with regard to reducing the government's
high net debt burden, a decline in growth prospects, a structural reversal in external
performance, or a substantial deterioration in the security situation in Israel could put
downward pressure on the rating.
