Summary analysis -- Hesse (State of) ------------------------------ 23-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Nov-2005 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

26-Aug-2003 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

Rationale

The ratings on the German State of Hesse reflect our view of the state's wealthy economy, predictable and supportive institutional framework, positive financial management and commitment to consolidate budget, and position as a donor in the German fiscal equalization system. The ratings are constrained by Hesse's weak budgetary performance, although we expect gradual improvement in the next few years and the state's high tax supported debt burden, which is likely to stabilize in 2015. In this regard we note the state's large share of unfunded pension liabilities, which also weigh on the ratings, in our opinion.

The ratings on Hesse benefit from the state's large and diverse economy, which is one of the wealthiest among German states and well above the EU-27 average in terms of GDP per capita. After comparably strong growth rates in 2010-2011, we expect Hesse's economy to expand by slightly above the German average of 0.6% in real GDP terms in 2012. For 2013, we assume a 1.2% real GDP growth rate for Germany and development in line with the German average. The state's economy is very diverse, in our view. It is characterized by a large service sector and export-oriented chemical, car manufacturing, and logistics industries. In 2011, the service sector accounted for about 76% of the state's value added, higher than the German average of 69%. Following the recovery in 2010-2011 which had positive effects on tax revenues, we expect a slowdown in 2013 with risks for the Hessian economy mainly stemming from weakening macroeconomic prospects and international developments.

The ratings reflect the predictable and supportive institutional framework in Germany. We consider the German intergovernmental system to be one of the most predictable and supportive worldwide. In addition, we consider it likely that Hesse would benefit from extraordinary credit support from the central government or another German state in a stressful liquidity situation, and we therefore include one notch of extraordinary credit support into our ratings on Hesse.

Another positive factor for the ratings is Hesse's financial management. This is underpinned by the state's prudent revenue and expenditure management, which itself is based on stringent cost control. The state's financial management is committed to consolidating the state budget and has begun to move towards this goal, which in our view is leading to a gradual reduction in net new borrowing.

The ratings are constrained by Hesse's weak budgetary performance, which, however, we project in our base case will improve gradually. For 2015 we project an operating surplus of 3.2% of adjusted operating revenues, which is strong compared with the state's operating deficits in recent years. This outcome is subject to stringent control of personnel expenditures, as well as moderately rising operating revenues, which mainly depend on the development of shared taxes. The state's balance after capital accounts will likely remain negative at least until 2015, based on much higher capital expenditures than capital revenues. We note, however, that Hesse will likely reduce this divergence by reducing capital expenditures in the years ahead, which in our view should not affect the very high infrastructure level in the state.

A further limiting factor for the ratings is the state's tax supported debt burden, which is high by international comparison. This will reach 221% of 2014 consolidated operating revenues according to our base-case scenario. However, we expect the state's debt burden to stabilize in relative terms in 2015 at levels above 200%. Accordingly, we expect total debt service, including interest payments and redemptions, to stabilize at about 31% of operating revenues by 2014. We view the state's large unfunded pension obligations, at about 200% of 2013 adjusted operating revenues, as limiting Hesse's fiscal flexibility. We also regard them as a medium-term burden on the state's budgetary performance. However, we believe that Hesse will be able to adapt its pension financing system and its funding accordingly.

Liquidity

We view Hesse's liquidity position as neutral. Hesse currently holds about EUR800 million in unrestricted cash, under our liquidity methodology. This equals a coverage ratio of much less than 40% of next 12 months' debt service.

So far, we have observed no disruptions to the liquidity supply of the German states we rate, even when the liquidity supply to other public finance issuers has been distressed. We therefore do not expect Hesse's refinancing needs to create liquidity risks, even if the state continues to have significant gross borrowing needs over the next few years. Moreover, the state has ample and varied access to external liquidity through financial institutions such as Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale (Helaba; A/Stable/A-1), which itself has access to the European Central Bank (ECB; AAA/Stable/A-1+) in case of need. In our opinion, Hesse benefits from this arrangement because we understand that the bank can use Hesse's debt for sale-and-repurchase transactions with the central bank. This gives the state indirect access to central bank funding.

Hesse also participates in the liquidity exchange mechanism between German states and the federal government, although it does not use this mechanism frequently. Hesse has not entered into committed credit lines as defined by our criteria.

Outlook

The stable outlook is based on our assumption that Hesse will continue to step up measures to gradually improve its fiscal position in the next few years. This, in our view, would allow the state to reduce its deficit after capital accounts gradually to 2.2%. Continuously managing the expenditure side of the state's budget will likely lead to containment of gross borrowing needs, and therefore stabilization of tax supported debt at just over 200% of yearly adjusted operating revenues.

We could lower the ratings if the state were unable to implement further structural consolidation measures that would avert a decline in its balance after capital accounts to about negative 17% by 2015 as we foresee in our downside-case scenario. We could also lower them if the state increases tax supported debt to about 270% of yearly consolidated operating revenues, as modeled in our downside-case scenario. We could also consider a negative rating action if we were to observed severe problems at Helaba, of which Hesse owns 8.1%.

We could raise the ratings if the state's fiscal consolidation were to exceed that in our base-case scenario, demonstrating strong financial management. In our upside-case scenario, such consolidation would likely lead to a five-year average operating balance for 2010-2014 of 1.3%, and an average balance after capital accounts of negative 4.3% for the same period. This would likely bring the state back to the much lower levels of tax supported debt seen before the 2008-2009 financial crisis (about 190% of yearly consolidated operating revenues).

However, we currently have no visibility of such developments in either direction.

