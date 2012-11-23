(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 23 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Shipowners' Mutual Protection & Indemnity ----- 23-Nov-2012

Association (Luxembourg)

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Luxembourg

Local currency A-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Nov-2012 A-/-- --/--

03-Dec-2008 BBBpi/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Luxembourg-based marine protection and indemnity (P&I) insurer, The Shipowners' Mutual Protection Assn. (Luxembourg) (SMP or Shipowners') reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the club's strong capitalization and operating performance. Offsetting these strengths is a comparatively high level of investment risk compared with European non-life peers and the potential threat to the club's competitive position of new entrants to its niche market.

We consider the club's capitalization to be strong, based on very strong capital adequacy that has improved significantly in recent years as a result of the club'srecent strong earnings. Over the past two years, the club has seen its absolute levels of free reserves increase from $135 million to $234 million, and we expect this to exceed $250 million by year-end 2013. Our overall view of capitalization is constrained by the club's above-average exposure to risky assets and its concentration on a business class which is potentially subject to a high frequency of large-value claims. In our base-case scenario, we expect that SMP will at least sustain its very strong capital adequacy over the ratings horizon.

We view SMP's operating performance as strong, reflecting its peer-leading performance over the past 10 years. It recorded after-tax profit in 2011 of $46.5 million, a decrease from its highest-ever figure of $52.9 million in 2010. The club also recorded an impressive combined ratio of 84.6% in 2011--almost matching the 84.4% it recorded in 2010. (Lower combined ratios indicate better profitability. A combined ratio of greater than 100% signifies an underwriting loss.) The club's 10-year average combined ratio is now 97%, and for the first half of 2012 it reported a profit of $15.6 million and a combined ratio of 90%. In our base-case scenario, we expect SMP to record a combined ratio for the year ending Feb. 20, 2013, of about 96%-100% and an operating profit between $15 million-$20 million.

In our opinion, the club's appetite for investment risk is high, resulting in potential volatility in operating results. Although the club has reduced its exposure to equities since the period before the financial crisis (when equities comprised more than 50% of its investment portfolio), among its peers in the International Group (IG) of P&I clubs, SMP's equity holdings remain high at 23% as of Feb. 20, 2012. We do not expect investment portfolio allocation to change substantially in the medium term.

We view SMP's competitive position as good, based on its niche position within the P&I market. Among its IG peers, it is the only club that has a primary focus on smaller and specialist vessels. However, we expect that in the medium term, SMP's dominant position in its niche could come under threat from other IG clubs and commercial fixed-premium players entering the smaller ship marketplace.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that the club will maintain its strong capitalization and operating performance over the medium term. We do not expect that the entry of several new competitors will have a significant negative financial impact on the club, although, it could constrain the club's ability to record results in line with those seen in 2010-2011.

We regard a positive rating action as unlikely over the rating horizon. Over the longer term, we may raise the rating should we see SMP consolidate its competitive position despite competition from new players in its niche market, and, if SMP made significant changes in its investment risk appetite by moving to a more conservative strategy. We could lower the rating if we see any significant deterioration in SMP's competitive position or an earnings event that substantially weakens capital adequacy.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Management And Corporate Strategy Of Insurers: Methodology And Assumptions, Jan. 20, 2011

-- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Counterparty Credit Ratings And The Credit Framework, April 14, 2004