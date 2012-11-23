(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 23 -

Summary analysis -- LLC CB Koltso Urala --------------------------- 23-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/C Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Jul-2011 B-/C B-/C

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating B-/Stable/C

SACP b-

Anchor bb

Business Position Moderate (-1)

Capital and Earnings Weak (-1)

Risk Position Weak (-2)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Niche market position in the Ural region.

-- Business benefits derived from ownership by Ural Mining and Metallurgical Co.

-- Adequate liquidity cushion.

Weaknesses:

-- Untested business model with aggressive expansion targets.

-- Weak capitalization, pressured by rapid assets growth.

-- High single-name lending concentrations.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Russia-based LLC CB Koltso Urala is stable. This balances our view of Koltso Urala's more conservative underwriting practices, notable reduction of risky express lending, and improved diversification of its loan portfolio against its still-aggressive loan growth strategy. We do not anticipate any changes to Koltso Urala's medium-term strategy, which focuses on retail lending expansion. We expect the retail loan portfolio to account for more than 50% of total loans by 2015.

We could consider raising the ratings if we saw positive developments in the bank's risk profile, such as reduction of currently high lending concentrations and loan growth levels, as well as the maintenance of adequate asset quality. An upgrade may be triggered by an increase in the bank's capitalization, either because the bank is able to grow its retained earnings faster than risk-weighted assets through improved core profitability, or because of fresh capital injections in the bank.

We could consider lowering the ratings if capitalization fell, reflected in a risk adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, before adjustments, of less than 3%; or if the deposit base would show signs of instability, eroding the currently adequate liquidity cushion. We could also lower the ratings on the bank if macroeconomic conditions were to deteriorate, notably if the parent's creditworthiness substantially weakened.

