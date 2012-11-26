(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the City of Porto's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BB+' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'B'. The Outlooks remain Negative.

Due to good budgetary performance, a supportive institutional framework and alternatives in reprogramming capital expenditures, the city's administration has managed to maintain a moderate debt level and comfortable debt repayment schedule. As the central government collects local taxes and transfers them to the cities and in common with most subnationals, Porto is not eligible to have a rating higher than the sovereign (see "Rating Subnationals above the Sovereign in the Euro Area" dated 02 August 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The Negative Outlook reflects that on Portugal's ratings (see 'Fitch Affirms Portugal at 'BB+'; Negative Outlook' dated 12 November 2012 on www.fitchratings.com).

Tax revenue has been relatively stable over the past five years, while current transfers from the central government have shown some volatility. However, the city's management has adjusted its operating spending to maintain a comfortable level of current balance. In 2011 the city's current balance fell to EUR31m from EUR40m in 2010, although its current margin was still at 18.7%. The city has a good track record on operating margin, which since 2003 had been above 15%. For 2012, the city has budgeted a EUR36m current balance, as it has decided to outsource several services which should generate concession fees estimated at EUR10m.

Debt with financial institutions decreased to EUR110m although Porto's debt to current balance deteriorated in 2011 to 3.6 years from 2.9 years in 2010. The city has budgeted a decline in debt of 4.8% for 2012. Interest costs rose slightly to EUR3.8m in 2011 or 3.4% of the debt outstanding at end-2011. The city's debt portfolio remained conservative, with a long-term repayment profile, and stable amount of principal debt repayment (between EUR10m and EUR13m since 2006).

Porto has been able to gain additional state support due to its key role in Portugal, which has translated into direct investment by the state. This has led to an improvement in the city's key transport infrastructure, including a modern airport and metro. With just under 238,000 inhabitants in 2011, Porto is the second-largest economic, administrative and cultural centre in Portugal. About 500,000 people work in the city.