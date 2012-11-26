(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 26 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Municipalty of Myslenice's National Long-term rating to 'BBB-(pol)' from 'BBB(pol)' with a Negative Outlook.

The downgrade reflects Myslenice's deteriorating debt service coverage, due to declining operating performance and growing debt. The rating factors in high debt-funded capital spending and relatively small budget size. The rating also takes into account the municipality's satisfactory liquidity and favourable location.

The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that the increasing stock of debt and weakening economic environment coupled with the structural inflexibility of Myslenice's opex dominated by the education sector may lead to further pressure on operating performance and debt ratios.

The rating could be further downgraded if there is an increase in Myslenice's direct debt above Fitch's projections and/or the municipality's operating balance is lower than interest expenses on a consecutive basis.

Fitch projects Myslenice's debt will continue to grow. By end-2014 it could reach PLN160m, a high 140% of projected current revenue (end-2011: PLN88m; 89%). The high pressure on debt growth stems from the implementation of two large water and waste water network-related projects (implemented in 2010-2013 with total investment of PLN160m net) and the declining self-funding capacity of the municipality. In 2011, capital expenditure was PLN99m or a high 50% of total spending (2010:PLN35m; 27%).

Fitch expects Myslenice to post an operating margin of about 9%-10% in 2012-2014, an equivalent of about PLN10m-PLN11m. In 2011, Myslenice's operating balance continued to decline and accounted for 10.8% of operating revenue (2010:11.9%). In nominal terms it was PLN10.7m, while debt servicing amounted to PLN10.8m. Increasing interest expenses due to growing debt deplete the municipality's current balance, resulting in weak self-funding capacity.

Due to its small budget, Myslenice is sensitive to the weakening economic environment. It has limited ability to increase operating revenue and its opex structure is rigid (high share of staff costs in opex in 2011: 56%). However, its proximity to Cracow (around 757,000 inhabitants) supports its tax base and local economic development.

Myslenice is located in the central Malopolskie region, 30km south of the City of Cracow. The municipality consists of 17 administrative units (solectwa) and the City of Myslenice.