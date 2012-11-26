(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed FCT BS CDN PPI as follows:

EUR1,087.3m class A; 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The affirmation reflects the transaction's ongoing sound performance and takes into account the decision to waive the rating triggers pertaining to Societe Generale (SG; 'A+'/Negative/'F1+') in its roles as principal swap counterparty and mirror swap counterparty until the next payment date (as of 6 December 2012) as well as several amendments to the transaction documentation which will come in force on the next payment date.

The transaction continues to report positive excess spread levels, as well as a limited level of arrears. The cumulative default rate reported so far has remained within expectations (at 0.17%) as of September 2012. The current credit enhancement available to the class A notes increased to 21.9%, from 17.5% at closing, due to the transaction's deleveraging.

On the next payment date, the transaction structure will be modified as follows: (i) both the principal and mirror swap agreements will be cancelled, (ii) an interest cap to the interest rate payable to the class A notes will be implemented so that the class A notes interest rate cannot exceed 4.85% and (iii) the commingling reserve mechanism will be amended in such a way that the amount standing in such reserve (funded in cash via a deposit from Credit du Nord , CdN 'A+'/Negative/'F1+') will be reduced (equal to 2.23% of the class A notes outstanding balance at any time) and will become available only to cover liquidity shortfalls which may arise in case of a servicing disruption.

Fitch has analysed the above changes that will be made to the transaction. The agency considers the so-called commingling reserve will remain adequately sized to mitigate liquidity risk in the transaction. Moreover, a partial repayment of the class A notes will take place at the same date, increasing the level of credit-enhancement available to the class A notes to 27.0%. Fitch's view is that the additional credit-enhancement provided through such partial repayment will adequately compensate the combined effect of the actions referred to as (i) and (ii) above and, furthermore, will allow protection for the transaction against any commingling or set-off risk.

Lastly, in Fitch's view, SG remains eligible to perform its roles as principal swap counterparty and mirror swap counterparty. SG's IDR was affirmed as of 10 October 2012 and remains within the rating levels defined as eligible in Fitch's counterparty criteria for 'AAAsf' rated notes. Furthermore, Fitch noted that, should any of the envisaged amendments not be implemented on the next payment date, the swaps waiver would no longer apply.

FCT BS CDN PPI is a static securitisation of a loan (the CdN loan) made by Societe Anonyme de Credit a l'Industrie Francaise (CALIF) - a member of the SG group - to CdN. The loan benefits in turn from a financial guarantee (remise en pleine propriete a titre de garantie) provided by CdN under the provisions of articles L.211-38 of the French Monetary Code.

This financial guarantee is backed by a reference portfolio of housing loans originated by CdN in France. The payment of the notes matches the repayment of the CdN loan, which in turn matches the repayments received from the reference portfolio. According to the legal structure, the cash flows received from the reference portfolio to repay the notes are subject to certain limits, defined as "guaranteed obligations" under the financial guarantee agreement.