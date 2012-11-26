BRIEF-South Jersey Industries qtrly GAAP EPS $0.58
* South Jersey Industries: SJI reports FY and Q4 2016 results
Nov 26 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Intertape Polymer U.S. Inc. ------------------- 26-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United States
State/Province: Florida
Primary SIC: Adhesives and
sealants
Mult. CUSIP6: 46112N
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Intertape Polymer U.S. Inc. reflect our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable" and financial risk profile as "aggressive." With annual sales of nearly $800 million, Intertape manufactures mainly tapes, films, and woven products for the industrial, packaging, housing and construction, and the relatively stable food and consumer durables end markets.
Stronger earnings, coupled with higher cash flow generation and a moderate reduction in debt, have led to improved liquidity and credit metrics. The key ratio of funds from operations (FFO)-to-total debt was 32% as of Sept. 30, 2012--a significant increase from 17% a year earlier. We adjust debt by about $30 million to include the present value of operating leases and tax-adjusted unfunded postretirement benefit obligations. We believe that the ratio will continue to reflect volatility in the company's operating performance and, over the business cycle, we expect the ratio to average about 15% at the current ratings.
