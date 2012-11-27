(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 27 -

Summary analysis -- Ferrovial S.A. -------------------------------- 27-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Spain

Primary SIC: Transportation

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 315437

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Aug-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

Rationale

The rating on Spain-based infrastructure group Ferrovial S.A. reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' opinion of the group's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile.

The "satisfactory" business risk profile is supported by contractual cash flows generated by Ferrovial's services division and internationally diversified revenue base, and the strong competitive position of its core businesses. These factors are partially offset by our view that the group's construction business, which accounts for about one-third of parent company EBITDA, is weaker than the services business. The group is also exposed to the currently weak Spanish economy and its main customers include Spanish municipalities and the central government.

The "significant" financial risk profile incorporates flexibility for Ferrovial to invest in new infrastructure projects and to acquire businesses, as well as to support existing infrastructure projects where appropriate.

Our rating methodology centers on analytical consolidation rather than accounting consolidation. We take into account Ferrovial's track record of allowing underperforming projects to default, selling stakes in key projects, the nonrecourse nature of the debt within the group's project finance subsidiaries, and the financial flexibility that the project stakes deliver. Our analytical consolidation focuses on the group's core services and construction divisions, and the parent company debt raised to fund these businesses. In our analysis, we also consider the potential support that might be required at the infrastructure asset level.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Our base-case operating scenario includes our forecast that Ferrovial's Spanish construction business will continue to see revenues shrink in 2012 (by 15%-20%) due to the macroeconomic environment and Ferrovial's focus on profitability rather than volume of business. We anticipate that the company's Budimex and Webber divisions will grow revenues by about 20%, leading to overall flat revenue growth. In our base-case scenario, the EBITDA margin for the construction business will be maintained at historical levels of between 5% and 6% excluding regularization of provisions for finalized works.

We have increased the anticipated revenue growth in Ferrovial's services operations in 2012 due to better-than-anticipated performance in the first nine months of 2012. In our base-case scenario, Ferrovial's services business will see growth of about 6% in 2012, driven mainly by new contracts within U.K.-based subsidiary Amey PLC. being offset by contraction in Spain. We anticipate that growth will be profitable although we anticipate the overall margins to reduce slightly but remain close to 2011 levels.

These assumptions are supported by the construction backlog, which on Sept. 30, 2012, was EUR9.1 billion (down from EUR10.0 billion in December 2011) and the services backlog, which was EUR13.4 billion (up from 12.4 billion in December 2011). Also in our base-case scenario, dividends from toll roads and airports investment will grow in 2012.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We estimate in our base-case credit scenario that Ferrovial's Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio will be over 100% in 2012, excluding project finance entities, and about 40% on a gross debt basis. This assumption is made prior to any new investments Ferrovial might consider or those that have yet to be agreed. Accordingly, our financial-risk-profile analysis leaves headroom for Ferrovial to invest in new projects, or to support existing projects. Our key assumptions include neutral working capital movement in 2012. This means that under our base-case scenario, Ferrovial will generate negative discretionary cash flows.

Liquidity

We consider Ferrovial's liquidity to be "strong" under our criteria. Under our base-case scenario, sources of liquidity cover uses of liquidity by more than 3.5x over the next 12 months and more than 1x over the next 24 months.

Our analysis focuses on the liquidity position of the parent company, although we also assess upcoming debt maturities at the level of the group's nonrecourse debt-funded infrastructure assets.

Our view of Ferrovial's strong liquidity takes into account the following key sources of liquidity (as of Sept. 30, 2012):

-- The group's significant cash position at the parent company level (EUR1.8 billion, excluding restricted cash and cash at Budimex).

-- We anticipate that Ferrovial will generate FFO including dividends received from Airport and Toll Road projects of about EUR600 million over the next 12 months.

-- Access to about EUR800 million of available committed bank facilities. In our calculation we exclude available bank facilities with maturities of less than 12 months, in accordance with our criteria.

The likely uses of cash over the next 12 months include, in our view:

-- About EUR300 million-EUR350 million of capital expenditures and equity investments;

-- About EUR400 million in dividends;

-- EUR19 million maturing over the next 12 months; and

-- Negative working capital movements of up to EUR100 million over the next 12 months.

In our view, Ferrovial has demonstrated prudent financial policies through disposing significant stakes in projects -to-conserve liquidity for the core operations. We believe the group also has good relationships with its banks despite allowing some project finance subsidiaries to default (as these defaults were anticipated).

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Ferrovial will maintain adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 3x based on our analytical consolidation. We also think it likely that the group will maintain its satisfactory business risk profile. The stable outlook also reflects our view that we could continue to rate Ferrovial above the sovereign credit rating on Spain as allowed under our criteria, "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology and Assumptions," published June 14, 2011.

We could take positive rating action if Ferrovial continues to show strong financial discipline and robust operating performance, despite difficult economic conditions in Spain. For positive rating action to be considered we would look for Ferrovial to commit to maintaining an adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio above 30% and diversify its operations further away from Spain.

We could lower the rating on Ferrovial if adjusted debt to EBITDA rises above 3x or if adjusted FFO to debt declines to less than 25%. This could result, for example, from significant acquisitions, which we see as the key risk for the rating in the short term. The rating could also come under pressure if the group increases its exposure to residential construction; acquires businesses that weaken its business risk profile; or if the Spanish economy deteriorates further, leading to difficulty in receiving payments from public clients. A downgrade due to operational underperformance alone is remote, as we are confident that the company would withstand its EBIT margin declining to 0% and sales declining by about 30% without adjusted FFO to debt declining below 25% in the short term. However, ongoing lengthy operating pressure could lead to a negative rating action.

