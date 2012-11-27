(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Baoxin Auto Group Ltd.

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: China

Mult. CUSIP6: 066830

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-May-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

The rating on Baoxin Auto Group Ltd. reflects the company's product and geographic concentration risk and the execution risks associated with its accelerated expansion. The rating also reflects Baoxin's exposure to China's highly competitive and fragmented auto retail market. The market has intensifying competition and higher policy risks than mature markets in other countries. Tempering these risks are Baoxin's established market position in eastern China, its low operating cost structure, and high growth potential for the high-end car retail market in China, on which the company focuses. We assess Baoxin's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile "aggressive."

We expect Baoxin's concentration on new-car sales of a single brand, BMW, will remain high over the next three years. Potential volatility in the market for new cars and BMW's performance in China could materially affect the company's profitability and cash flow. We expect BMW new-car sales to account for more than 60% of total revenue in the coming three years. Nevertheless, we anticipate that the company will gradually diversify into top-end brands, such as Land Rover and Jaguar, Porsche, and the high-margin and stable after-sales service business.

Baoxin has high, albeit improving, geographic concentration, with high exposure to eastern China's car market. On Aug. 29, 2012, the company announced that it would acquire auto retailer NCGA Holdings Ltd. The acquisition will help Baoxin diversify its geographic coverage to the northeastern and the northwestern parts of China, including Beijing, Hebei, Liaoning, Shaanxi, Shandong, Tianjin, and Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. It will also increase the company's brand coverage of Porsche and Volvo.

In our view, Baoxin has an aggressive growth appetite. The company targets to triple its revenue within two years. Its risk and financial management is largely untested for such accelerated expansion. Potential execution risks include cost overruns in building new stores or acquisitions, inefficient integration post acquisitions, new-market risk, and a shortage of expert personnel. Tempering the risks are Baoxin's record of more than 10 years of organic growth and the recent satisfactory development of new markets (such as Qingdao). In our view, management is quite cost-sensitive, and we expect the company to grow organically and through selective acquisitions.

In our opinion, high-end car sales in China are likely to continue to grow in double digits over the next two years, due to the country's rapidly growing affluence and low market penetration in the high-end car segment. Despite the company's favorable growth potential, we believe Baoxin faces higher policy risk (such as car licensing limits imposed in Beijing and Shanghai) than mature markets in the U.S. and Europe. Baoxin may also face fast-rising competition due to its competitors' expansion.

We expect Baoxin to maintain satisfactory gross margin in the next two years at about 10%-11% due to an increasing contribution from high-margin after-sales service and sales of top-end cars. Baoxin's operating expenses are lower than that of rated U.S. peers, mainly due to cheaper labor. Its sales and administrative expenses account for about 30% of gross profit compared with 70%-80% for U.S. peers. In our view, the low cost structure provides some flexibility for Baoxin to weather an industry downturn.

We anticipate that Baoxin's capital structure will remain stable in the next two years, with strong operating profit growth offsetting an increase in debt. In our base-case scenario, we estimate the company's EBITDA will grow 70%-80% in 2012 and 40%-50% in 2013, supported by the opening of new stores. We expect Baoxin's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio to be 2.5x-3.0x and its ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt to be 20%-25% over the next two years. In our view, its free operating cash flow is likely to remain negative in the next two years due to large capital expenditure. Baoxin's credit profile could weaken materially if sales growth and profit margin are significantly below our expectation.

Liquidity

In our view, Baoxin's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our criteria. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- We expect the company's liquidity sources to cover its uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months.

-- Primary liquidity sources include Chinese renminbi (RMB) 2.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2012, our expectation of about RMB1.2 billion in FFO, and RMB3.3 billion in available and undrawn banking facilities.

-- Primary liquidity uses include about RMB3.8 billion in short-term debt, about RMB0.9 billion in working capital outflow, committed capital expenditure, cash settlement required for acquiring NCGA Holdings, and cash dividends.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Baoxin will broadly maintain its financial risk profile while pursuing accelerated expansion over the next two years. We expect the company to continue to focus on the high-end passenger car segment and gradually improve its product diversification.

We may lower the rating if the growth in Baoxin's new-car sales or profit margin is materially below our expectation, such that its debt-to-EBITDA ratio increases to more than 4x without any sign of improvement. This could happen if Baoxin does not execute its expansion well, industry growth slows down significantly, and competition intensifies. The rating could also come under downward pressure if the company's debt-funded growth becomes more aggressive than we expected.

The rating upside for the next 12 months is limited, in our view. We may raise the rating if Baoxin executes its expansion well, materially diversifies its concentration in brands and revenue sources, and demonstrates disciplined financial and risk management.

