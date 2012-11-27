(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We have assigned our 'BB/B' long- and short-term foreign and local currency issuer credit
ratings to Magyar Export-Import Bank (Hungary Eximbank).
-- The long-term rating is based on our assessment of Hungary Eximbank's integral link with
Hungary through its sole state ownership and a statutory debt guarantee on Eximbank's
liabilities.
-- It is also based on Hungary Eximbank's critical role in promoting the government's export
strategy.
-- The stable outlook on Hungary Eximbank mirrors that on the sovereign.
Rating Action
On Nov. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB/B' long- and
short-term foreign and local currency issuer credit ratings to Magyar Export-Import Bank
(Hungary Eximbank). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Hungary Eximbank are equalized with the sovereign ratings on Hungary
(BB/Stable/B), reflecting our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the
Hungarian government will provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Hungary
Eximbank sufficient to meet its liabilities, in case of financial distress. In accordance with
our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our rating approach for Hungary Eximbank is
based on our view of the bank's:
-- "Critical" role in supporting Hungarian exports, which is key to national economic
development given the country's openness and trade dependence;
-- "Integral" link with the Hungarian government through sole sovereign ownership, the
sovereign's statutory and irrevocable guarantee of Hungary Eximbank's liabilities, and the
inclusion of losses on the bank's interest-rate mismatches in the government's budget.
The bank benefits from two state guarantees, for on-balance and off-balance-sheet
liabilities.
The statutory guarantee for on-balance-sheet liabilities is explicit, irrevocable, and
unconditional, with an upper limit defined in the budget, currently of Hungarian forint (HUF)
320 billion, but which will be raised to HUF1.2 trillion before the end of 2012, subject to
presidential approval, which is expected in November. Although the guarantee does not address
timeliness, we equalize the ratings because of our assessment of the "almost certain" likelihood
of timely and wide-ranging support from the Ministry of National Economy, in conjunction with
the critical economic role played by Hungary Eximbank. We also take into consideration the
government's sustained track record of ensuring an appropriate level of capitalization through
repeated capital injections. At end-2011, shareholder equity amounted to HUF17.7 billion out of
a total balance sheet of HUF196 billion.
Hungary Eximbank also provides off-balance-sheet guarantees, which are themselves guaranteed
by the state, of up to HUF80 billion (this ceiling will be increased to HUF350 billion from
2013).
Established in 1994 under Act No. XLII, Hungary Eximbank is a 100% state-supported
government export credit agency. OECD regulations and Eximbank's general business guidelines
establish the criteria for its export operations to be eligible for state-supported financing.
The bank supports the state's export strategy both directly (through buyers' credits and
discounting facilities) and indirectly (through refinancing credits to domestic commercial
banks, or interbank buyers' credits provided by the buyers' foreign bank). The bank's funding
base comprises loans and interbank loans, and shareholder equity, including share capital and
reserves.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Hungary Eximbank mirrors that on Hungary. We expect Hungary Eximbank
to maintain its integral link with, and continue to play a critical role in, the Hungarian
government's economic development plans and policies regardless of the government's composition.
This should enable the bank to maintain its public-law status, and therefore its credit support
from the sovereign's guarantee. Any change in our assessment of the bank's critical role for,
and integral link with, the government could lead to downward pressure on the rating. In
addition, for as long as the state continues to provide support, any change in the ratings on
Hungary will result in a similar rating action on Hungary Eximbank.
