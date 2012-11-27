(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Rating Action

On Nov. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on Germany-based postal service provider Deutsche Post AG. We subsequently withdrew these ratings at the company's request. At the time of the withdrawal, the outlook was stable.

At the same time, we affirmed at 'BBB+' and then withdrew our issue rating on the senior unsecured bonds issued by Deutsche Post Finance B.V.

Rationale

At the time of the withdrawal, the ratings reflected our view of Deutsche Post's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate." The ratings were supported by Deutsche Post's cash-generative mail division and its predominant position as a globally integrated logistics provider.

These positives were tempered, in our view, by Deutsche Post's participation in highly fragmented and competitive markets. Specifically, the group is exposed to cyclical demand and structural volume declines in its domestic mail operations.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed Then Withdrawn

To From

Deutsche Post AG

Corporate Credit Rating NR BBB+/Stable/A-2

Deutsche Post Finance B.V.

Senior Unsecured Debt* NR BBB+

*Guaranteed by Deutsche Post AG.