Summary analysis -- Pipe Holdings PLC ----------------------------- 27-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Plastics
products, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 72404L
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Jun-2012 B/-- B/--
24-Nov-2010 B-/-- B-/--
02-Feb-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
18-Jul-2008 B-/-- B-/--
Rationale
The rating on U.K.-based manufacturer of plastic pipes and systems, Pipe
Holdings PLC, reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company
and the consolidated group's "aggressive" financial risk profile. The
consolidated group comprises the operating entities together with their
ultimate parent Hamsard 3054 Ltd. The rating also reflects our assessment of
the group's business risk profile as "weak", based on its significant
dependence on the tough U.K. construction industry, and volatile input costs.
We consider as rating strengths the group's brand franchise and its 30%
revenue share in the repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI) segment, which
we see as somewhat less cyclical than the construction segment.
Our assessment of the company's management and governance is "fair".
S&P base-case operating scenario
Pipe Holdings' sales in the first nine months of 2012 were broadly flat at
GBP218 million, with a decline of -2.5% from the level in the same period last
year, largely as a result of currency translation effects; volume declines due
to continuing difficult market conditions were successfully offset by price
increases. We believe that the U.K. market will remain tough in 2013 and we
forecast flat volumes. At the same time, we anticipate further deterioration
in Ireland, France, and Italy, where the group has more limited exposure.
The group is exposed to volatile energy and raw material costs. Of these,
polymer costs are the most significant because they account for about
one-third of the group's cost of sales and prices have been rising
substantially in the past couple of years. Management has successfully passed
input cost increases onto customers in 2012, albeit with a lag that put
pressure on 2011 earnings. Combined with the group's fixed cost base reduction
efforts, this resulted in the group's Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA margin
increasing to 16.5% for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, from about 13% a
year ago.
We believe this trend will continue over the next 12 months, despite our view
of continued weakness in Pipe Holdings' end-markets and our forecasts of
reduced sales volumes in 2012 and continued deterioration in 2013 in the
European construction markets.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
As of Sept. 30, 2012, the group's adjusted debt was GBP162 million, which has
materially reduced following changes in the nominal value of its preference
shares made at the Hamsard level in 2011. As a result, Pipe Holdings' fully
adjusted credit metrics have strengthened significantly compared with previous
years. Adjusted debt to EBITDA has improved to 3.5x from about 4.5x at Sept.
30, 2011.
We anticipate that the group will generate sufficient cash to fund its cash
interest, working capital swings, and capital expenditures (adjusted capex was
GBP11.4 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2012), without significantly
impairing its cash-on-hand flexibility. Looking ahead, we anticipate that
credit metrics should remain comfortably within the "aggressive" category in
2013, together with our expectation that the U.K. construction sector should
stay flat in 2013.
Liquidity
We assess Pipe Holdings' liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. As of
Sept. 30, 2012, the group had GBP34.8 million cash in hand, as well as access to
an undrawn GBP30 million revolving credit facility (RCF) until November 2015. In
our view, the group's cash and RCF provide sufficient coverage to fund ongoing
operational requirements and interest payments. There are no significant debt
maturities until the GBP150 million senior secured notes in 2015.
The key covenant test requirements on the RCF consist of minimum EBITDA
generation from the group's operations in excess of GBP20 million, which will
rise to GBP22.5 million in 2013 and GBP25 million in 2014. We believe that this
provides Pipe with significant headroom in the current industry downturn, with
headroom of over 15% maintained for the foreseeable future; reported EBITDA in
the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2012, was GBP37.7 million.
Pipe Holdings' senior secured notes benefit from covenants that limit
additional indebtedness to GBP30 million, which would restrict the group's
flexibility in raising debt at its operating subsidiaries. The notes'
documentation also restricts cash transfers out of the borrowing group.
Recovery analysis
The GBP150 million senior secured notes due 2015 issued by Pipe Holdings are
rated 'B', in line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on
the notes is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery
prospects in the event of a payment default, albeit with debt coverage at the
low end of the range.
Pipe Holdings also has a super senior RCF of GBP30 million due 2015.
The RCF and notes will benefit from a comprehensive first-ranking security
package comprising share pledges, inventory, receivables, real estate, and
other fixed assets. The RCF and notes will benefit from a comprehensive
guarantee package from the parent, Pipe Holdings 2 Ltd., along with two other
subsidiaries. The guarantor group contributes approximately 95% of EBITDA and
80% of gross assets. The RCF and notes rank equally with respect to security,
but, under the terms of the intercreditor deed, the RCF will rank ahead of the
notes at enforcement, and therefore we treat the RCF as ranking senior in our
payment waterfall.
Recovery prospects for the notes are supported by our view that, in a default,
the group would be reorganized rather than liquidated. We believe that
recovery prospects are partially underpinned by the potential value of the
group's fixed asset base.
In order to determine recovery prospects, we simulate a hypothetical default
scenario that assumes, among other things, a combination of sharply declining
revenues in the U.K. and Irish residential sectors, particularly as a result
of reduced volumes of new builds and non-mandatory refurbishments. We also
anticipate a decline in commercial sector projects due to spending cuts driven
by the overall macroeconomic situation in the U.K. We further assume that Pipe
Holdings would have a decreasing ability to pass cost increases on to its
customers. This would result in a squeeze on EBITDA margins, leading to
negative cash flow generation.
Under this scenario, we envisage a default by 2015, when both its super senior
RCF and senior secured notes mature. At that point, we anticipate that EBITDA
will decline to about GBP27 million. Assuming a stressed multiple of 4.5x, we
project a stressed enterprise value of about GBP123 million at the hypothetical
point of default. After deducting priority liabilities comprising enforcement
costs of about GBP6 million, we then deduct the RCF of approximately GBP31 million
(including prepetition interest), leaving approximately GBP86 million for the
senior secured notes. We assume that approximately GBP157 million of the notes
would be outstanding at default, resulting in meaningful (50%-70%) recovery
prospects, which translates into a recovery rating of '3'. That said, recovery
prospects are at the bottom end of the range, and therefore we could lower the
recovery ratings if any potential deterioration of the operational performance
exceeds the levels envisaged in our current default scenario.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view of Pipe Holdings' "adequate" liquidity
profile and its lack of significant debt maturities until 2015. It also
reflects our view that the group should be able to maintain credit metrics
that we consider commensurate with an "aggressive" financial risk profile in
the coming years.
The ratings could come under pressure should operating performance fall
significantly short of our forecasts, resulting in credit metrics in line with
a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. Ratings downside could also arise
should we deem liquidity to be "less than adequate" under our criteria. This
could occur as a consequence of aggressive management actions resulting in an
increase in adjusted debt, or a failure to comply with financial covenants,
notably that specifying minimum EBITDA generation. We do not currently
anticipate such occurrences.
Ratings upside is limited and would require a much more supportive trading
environment in the U.K., resulting in credit metrics that we believe could be
sustained in the "significant" category, which we do not currently anticipate
over the next 12 months.
